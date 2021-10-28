CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins, MI

Best Friends Die An Hour Apart After Crash: ‘They Were Special’

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 5 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO-TV) — It’s just not the way they were supposed to go. That’s what the family of two spirited best friends is saying. Beth Wollerman, 85, and Cecelia Timm, 89, were killed in a car crash last week in Hopkins. Police say they are still investigating, but have reports that an erratic driver ran a red light and hit the car the women were riding in.

Eden Wollerman Rancaño, Beth’s daughter, set up a roadside vigil at the Intersection of Shady Oak and Excelsior Boulevard to remember the women. The St. Paul native was a devoted teacher to the hearing impaired, and a proud mother and grandmother.

Beth and her husband eventually retired to The Glenn in Hopkins. When Beth moved there, she met a new best friend, a woman named Cecilia. The pair bonded over faith and fun.

“The Timms were married for 70 years, 70 years. And my parents were married for 61 years,” Eden said. “And both of the ladies were talkers, social. And both of the men were, you know, quiet, subdued [laughs]. And they just loved to have dinner together.”

The women went for a ride to buy hand cream last week. Cecilia’s husband was driving. Police say it appears another driver ran a red light.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29j9rn_0cfePgbt00
Beth Wollerman and Cecelia Timm (credit: CBS)

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment?

The accident happened by Cross of Glory Baptist Church. Pastor Mark Ostlie and an off-duty medic rushed to help, and hold vigil. “I didn’t know about them, but we just wanted to pray over them and ask for God’s favor in the moment,” Ostlie said.

Eden says Ostlie’s presence at the scene was greatly appreciated.

“Since my mom was so spiritual and so was like Cecilia, it made me very happy that, you know, they were surrounded by prayer when this happened,” Beth said.

The pair lived in the hospital for two more days. “They were like best friends, and they both went within an hour of each other,” Eden said. “Their husbands are the ones that are left to pick up the pieces.”

And that’s what Eden says she will do, too, as they honor two long lives that were cut short. “They were special. They did have a lot to offer, and I don’t want them to be forgotten,” she said.

Hopkins police say they are working this investigation, and county or city attorneys will decide if they will charge the driver who hit the women.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

True Crime: Dr. Oz Asks Nancy Grace Why The Unsolved Murder Of Jonbenet Ramsey Has Stuck Out In People’s Minds

As the 25th anniversary of the murder of JonBenet Ramsey approaches, the tragic fate of the six-year-old continues to baffle authorities and the public alike. Today, Dr. Oz and his experts examine what it is about this case that’s kept it so fresh in everyone’s minds. They discuss the different theories over the years, how new DNA technology could play a critical role in closing the case, and if there is a new suspect in the investigation. Investigator John San Agustin takes Dr. Oz inside a model of the Ramsey home with exclusive insights on the evidence found and reveals what he believes needs to happen to solve this brutal murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Detroit

Christian Radio ‘Money Doctor’ Doc Gallagher Sentenced To 3 Life Terms For Bilking Seniors In Ponzi Scheme

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – William Neil “Doc” Gallagher, the self-styled “Money Doctor,” was sentenced to three life sentences in prison — plus another 30 years behind bars — in Fort Worth, Texas on Monday. The sentences were a result of his guilty plea on August 31, 2021, to charges stemming from a Ponzi scheme he ran that bilked senior citizens out of millions of dollars.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hopkins, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Hopkins, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

I Died For 45 Minutes And Came Back To Life

Today, Dr. Oz explores medical miracles that science cannot fully explain. One woman opens up about her unbelievable experience when her heart stopped for 45 minutes at the exact time her daughter was giving birth in the same hospital. She tells Dr. Oz why she believes she survived. We also speak to the doctor who resuscitated her, saving her life, and finds her recovery astounding.
SCIENCE
CBS Detroit

True Crime: The Jonbenet Ramsey Investigation: Will Fresh Leads Be The Bombshell Breakthrough In Finding Her Killer?

As the 25th anniversary of the murder of JonBenet Ramsey approaches, the tragic fate of the six-year-old continues to baffle authorities and the public alike. Today, Dr. Oz and his experts examine what it is about this case that’s kept it so fresh in everyone’s minds. They discuss the different theories over the years, how new DNA technology could play a critical role in closing the case, and if there is a new suspect in the investigation. Investigator John San Agustin takes Dr. Oz inside a model of the Ramsey home with exclusive insights on the evidence found and reveals what he believes needs to happen to solve this brutal murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Minneapolis Police#Wcco Tv
CBS Detroit

True Crime: Casey Anthony 10 Years Later: Could Details Missed 10 Years Ago Have Changed The Verdict?

Today, the 2-day special Casey Anthony event continues as Dr. Oz speaks to Nancy Grace about her recent visit to the location where they found Caylee’s remains in Florida and what she’s learned about Casey’s recent run-in with police. During the trial, Casey got released on a $500,000 bail. Private investigator Rob Dick who was on the bounty hunting team who guarded Casey during that time, reveals what Casey was really like behind closed doors. Judge Belvin Perry, who presided over Casey’s trial, also speaks out on what still haunts him about this case and how different Casey’s demeanor was in front of the jury and when they weren’t there.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy