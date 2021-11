Famed UFC octagon announcer Bruce Buffer shudders to think what his COVID-19 experience would’ve been like had he not been vaccinated. As MMA Junkie first reported, Buffer will be replaced by Joe Martinez on Saturday at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi, marking the first time Buffer will miss a numbered/pay-per-view UFC event since UFC 11 in September 1996. Although the reason initially was unclear, UFC president Dana White later revealed at the UFC 267 news conference that Buffer isn’t available because he tested positive for COVID-19.

UFC ・ 5 DAYS AGO