The New York Football Giants are crawling through what has been a miserable season up to this point. On Sunday, the 3-3 Carolina Panthers come into town to take on the G-Men. Despite the Giants struggles, they have a chance to get a victory against a Panthers team coming off of three straight losses. To get ready for this matchup, let’s kick it back to 2010, where the Giants opened up MetLife Stadium against the Panthers on opening weekend.

