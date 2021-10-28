CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prof. Wilson-Doenges has second edition of ‘SPSS for Research Methods: A Basic Guide’

By Sue Bodilly
uwgb.edu
 7 days ago

Prof. Wilson-Doenges has second edition of “SPSS for Research Methods: A Basic Guide.” Here’s some highlights about what’s new in this edition:. SPSS guidance without sacrificing valuable class time....

news.uwgb.edu

