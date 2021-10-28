Prof. Wilson-Doenges has second edition of ‘SPSS for Research Methods: A Basic Guide’

Cory Mathieu, assistant professor of Education, shared information about UWGB’s English as a Second Language (ESL) program in Eagle Herald story titled, Language services growing to support immigrant population. Mathieu, teaches ESL teacher education courses and helps interested students in the teacher preparation program and teachers returning for an additional license to complete an ESL teaching license. In the story, Mathieu’s opined that “Because the area districts are linguistically diverse, we encourage students to pursue the ESL license, and we are looking to grow that enrollment. My professional view is that all teachers should receive ESL training since it requires particular knowledge and skill to support multilingual learners in the classroom.” See the Eagle Herald story.
