Health

WHO: Five African Countries on Track to Reach 40% Vaccination Goal

By VOA News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Health Organization's (WHO) Africa region chief says only five African countries - less than 10 percent of the continent's nations - are on track to meet the goal of vaccinating 40 percent of their populations by the end of the year. WHO Africa says Seychelles, Mauritius, and...

dallassun.com

WHO Chief: Barriers to Vaccination Goal are 'Politics and Profit'

The director-general of the World Health Organization said Sunday that unless countries use existing tools in the fight against the pandemic effectively, there will be no end in sight. "The pandemic will end when the world chooses to end it," Tedros said addressing World Health Summit, a global forum held in Germany.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WEKU

Moderna won't share its vaccine recipe. WHO has hired an African startup to crack it

Fans of the television series The Great British Bake Off have long marveled at the skill contestants show during the dreaded "technical challenge" — for which they are given a basket with all the ingredients needed to make a highly unusual dish but a set of instructions that are often as vague as, "Bake until ready." Now a team of scientists at a pharmaceutical startup in South Africa is essentially confronting the same type of test — except the stakes are life and death.
INDUSTRY
abc17news.com

African effort to replicate mRNA vaccine targets disparities

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A team of young scientists in South Africa is assembling the equipment needed to reverse engineer Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine. The scientists are effectively making an end run around an industry that has vastly prioritized rich countries over poor in vaccine sales and manufacturing. The research team in Cape Town is working with highly unorthodox backing from the World Health Organization. WHO is leading attempts to replicate proprietary technology in a zero-hour attempt to address global inequities in vaccine access. Moderna says it’s more efficient to expand its own production than share its technology and has pledged to build a vaccine factory somewhere in Africa at some point.
HEALTH
The Independent

'Adapt or die:' Africa presses for more climate support

African leaders and campaigners are pressing the international community to do more to help poorer and vulnerable nations adapt to climate change, seizing on evidence showing the continent to be the most endangered by the effects of global warming. The head of the African Union, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi said other parts of the world must contribute half of the $25 billion the continent needs to run an adaptation program over the next five years. The balance will come from the African Development Bank. Tshisekedi spoke Tuesday before an Africa-focused summit at the U.N. climate conference in the...
ENVIRONMENT
albuquerqueexpress.com

Madagascar reports 'pockets of famine', risks grow for children: WFP

New York [US], November 3 (ANI): "Pockets of famine" have now been reported in Southern Madagascar, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday. "We have some pockets of IPC 5 or famine-like conditions, this is basically the only - maybe the first - climate change famine on earth," said Arduino Mangoni, WFP Deputy Country Director in Madagascar, citing IPC food insecurity assessments, which are used to gauge the level of emergency aid required.
HEALTH
Marietta Daily Journal

WHO calls on wealthier countries to stand back on vaccine supplies

BERLIN — The World Health Organization has called on wealthier countries to stand back on coronavirus vaccine supplies for the benefit of needier countries. "The pandemic will end when the world chooses to end it," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday evening at the World Health Summit in Berlin.
WORLD
Telegraph

Royal Marines force US troops to surrender just days into training exercise

Royal Marines have forced US troops to surrender just days into a training exercise after eliminating almost the entire unit. The British commandos “dominated” US forces during a training exercise in California, using a new battle structure. The Telegraph understands the US forces asked for a “reset” half way into...
MILITARY
healthing.ca

COVID-19 could be endemic soon. What will that mean?

Expect to hear the word “endemic” a lot more in the coming months as COVID-19 moves from a pandemic to something that is always lurking in the background. Endemic COVID-19 will be back to normal — kind of. “It will be part of our lives. But the goal will be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘I’ve experienced states of consciousness beyond this life’: The people turning to psychedelics on their deathbeds

Thomas Hartle is an unlikely psychedelics adventurer. The 53-year-old father of two from Saskatoon, Canada, describes himself as being “about as ordinary and boring as white bread.” Until a few years ago, he had never even considered taking any sort of illegal substance. “I grew up in the ‘This is your brain on drugs’ generation,” he tells me when we speak over a video call, referring to the notorious anti-drugs campaign launched in 1987 that featured that memorable slogan over the image of an egg frying on a skillet. “I considered that whole class of drugs as not just unhelpful,...
CANCER
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
NEWS10 ABC

STUDY: Vaccinated just as likely to spread delta variant within household as unvaccinated

(The Hill) – People who have received COVID-19 vaccinations are able to spread the delta variant within their household despite their vaccination status just as easily as unvaccinated individuals, a new study published on Friday shows. According to the study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, people who contracted COVID-19 had a similar viral load regardless of whether they had been […]
PUBLIC HEALTH

