You don’t have to study the history of property management to know there can be friction between landlords and renters. And thanks to all the myths about property managers, it can feel like renters always get the benefit of the doubt (in the court of public opinion). Perhaps the biggest myth about landlords is that they enjoy large margins and can keep going without a steady stream of rent payments. If only more of the public knew how every $1 of rent is actually broken down. Of course, your business’s actual breakdown may vary depending on management fees, property taxes, payroll and employee benefits, maintenance expenses, etc. We hope this piece helps property managers and owners explain their side of the story to renters as well as the general public.

HOUSE RENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO