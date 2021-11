Maik Kuivenhoven got off to an excellent start at the World Series of Darts Finals. The 33-year-old Dutchman defeated the Scot John Henderson 6-2. Kuivenhoven retained his Tour Card only extremely narrowly at the end of last year. "I've played pretty well this year, but now to be able to experience this in my own country is great. It's great to be able to play at tournaments like this and especially in my own country", said Kuivenhoven to Darts Actueel.

SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO