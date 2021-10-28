‘Me’ versus ‘We’

Little wonder Texas is among at least 27 states that have proposed or passed bans on Critical Race Theory, so their kids won't grow up thinking slavery was bad and racism is embedded in America's history and legal, social, political, economic and educational systems or anything. Unfortunately, because they're no better at writing legislation than they are at ensuring equality under the law, GOP Texas pols wrote and passed a ban on CRT so badly and vaguely worded that when overwhelmed school officials were caught last week mid-crisis, one could only sputter to distraught teachers, "We are in the middle of a political mess, and you are in the middle of a political mess, and so we just have to do the best we can."

POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO