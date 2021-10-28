CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘Me’ versus ‘We’

By Rollie Atkinson, Publisher
soconews.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll of us have learned many unexpected “life lessons” from our ongoing tumult of pandemics, wildfires, cyclone bombs and violent attacks on our U.S. Capitol. But there is one lesson we don’t seem to be getting right. It’s the question of ‘me’ versus ‘we.’ “When do my personal needs for survival...

soconews.org

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Pluribus Unum#Local Food#Latin#U S Constitution
Vox

The Supreme Court finally decides the religious right asked for too much

The Supreme Court handed down a brief order Friday evening — it is literally just one sentence long — denying relief to a group of Maine health care workers who object to the Covid-19 vaccine on religious grounds. This means that nearly all workers in health care facilities licensed by the state must be vaccinated in order to keep their jobs.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Business Insider

Amazon has told its warehouse workers that they no longer have to wear masks if they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Amazon has changed its mask-wearing policy inside warehouses, telling staff they no longer need to wear masks if fully vaccinated, CNBC reported Monday. A notice sent to US Amazon staff on Friday, reported by CNBC, said: "Vaccines are universally available across the US and vaccination rates continue to rise which enables the ability to return to our previous mask policy."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
honknews.com

U.S. States to Start Distributing of Stimulus Checks

State governments in the United States are now responsible for their inhabitants’ welfare, after the federal government’s decision not to provide another stimulus check to citizens. While the federal government stepped in during the pandemic’s early stages, it is now up to states to give further economic help to families...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Lauren Boebert ridiculed after attack on Greta Thunberg backfires

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert has been widely condemned after attacking 18-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, after her speech outside Cop26.In Glasgow, Ms Thunberg said: “No more blah blah blah”, in reference to climate summit talks between world leaders. “No more whatever the f**k they’re doing inside there,” she added. Boebert’s “tell me without telling me” joke relating to the speech went down like a lead balloon on Twitter. “Tell me you have absolutely no idea why you’re protesting without telling me you have absolutely no idea what you’re protesting,” wrote the Colorado congresswoman.“How adult of you to pick on a kid,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
nickiswift.com

Who Are Colin Powell's Children?

Tributes for Gen. Colin Powell dominated the news after his death on October 18. Powell's family announced his death via Facebook: "We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American." The former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff died of complications due to COVID-19. According to The New York Times, Powell was married to his wife Alma for almost 60 years. The couple shared three children, Michael, Linda, and Annemarie, per The Sun.
POLITICS
HuffingtonPost

Actor Kristy Swanson, Who Spread Virus Misinformation, Is Hospitalized With COVID-19

Actor Kristy Swanson, the original “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” said Monday she has been hospitalized in New Jersey after contracting COVID-19. “Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands,” she tweeted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
citywatchla.com

OMFG Texas: Giving Nazis - Also Slave-Owners and Assorted Bigots - A Break

Little wonder Texas is among at least 27 states that have proposed or passed bans on Critical Race Theory, so their kids won't grow up thinking slavery was bad and racism is embedded in America's history and legal, social, political, economic and educational systems or anything. Unfortunately, because they're no better at writing legislation than they are at ensuring equality under the law, GOP Texas pols wrote and passed a ban on CRT so badly and vaguely worded that when overwhelmed school officials were caught last week mid-crisis, one could only sputter to distraught teachers, "We are in the middle of a political mess, and you are in the middle of a political mess, and so we just have to do the best we can."
POLITICS
The Guardian

Is my phone listening to me? We ask the expert

We all believe in at least one conspiracy theory. Well, a little bit. That’s according to a Norwegian professor who recently argued that conspiratorial thinking spans everything from 5G theories to believing the referee really is against your team. Mine? I think my phone is somehow listening in. How else can I explain the ads that appear for a product just as I’m talking about it? I asked Mariano delli Santi, legal and policy officer with data protection advocate Open Rights Group.
CELL PHONES
B102.7

A Slithering Surprise Found In Iowa

There are two creatures that I don't have time for; spiders and snakes. Each of them has their place in the food chain and I realize that they can do some good in their respective roles. It's also fair to say that encounters between these critters and humans rarely end up deadly for the person. But that doesn't mean it's not alarming when someone comes across several huge snakes in a place they should be.
IOWA STATE
althealthworks.com

Heinz Ketchup isn’t even a ketchup anymore, government health body rules

There are plenty of people who don’t always agree with Israel’s government, but many in the natural health movement are likely to agree with its health ministry’s latest ruling. Food companies are notorious for bending the rules when it comes to labeling their products: calling almond beverages “milk” when they...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Atlantic

Virginia’s Next Governor and the Threat of a Constitutional Crisis

Gubernatorial races can quickly become proxies for nationwide grievances and allegiances, and Tuesday’s neck-and-neck election between the Republican Glenn Youngkin and the Democrat Terry McAuliffe for the governorship of Virginia is no exception. But in addition to the substantive policy disagreements or politics as pastime, people across America should be monitoring the outcome of this race for another reason: Governors command the National Guard, and after the January 6 riot, the country saw the National Guard defend our constitutional order.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy