Ontario: Striking workers ratify agreement with Shorelines Casino Belleville

After reaching a tentative agreement on a new contract days before the previous contract was set to expire, members of SEPTA’s largest union will not go on strike. Transport Workers Union Local 234 serves approximately 5,000 SEPTA workers, representing bus, train, and trolley operators, mechanics, and other staff. The union previously asked for a four-year contract with wage increases, retroactive pandemic hazard pay, and increased survivor benefits to families of the frontline workers who died of COVID-19, among other demands. Union members noted that while the New York MTA is offering a $500,000 family survivor benefit, families in Philadelphia have received nothing.
