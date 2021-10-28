CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

COVID: Alameda County Latest To Ease Indoor Mask Rules In Fully Vaccinated Offices, Gyms

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Health officials in Alameda County announced that indoor mask requirements will be eased in some settings where all are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, joining several other Bay Area counties.

The new order, which takes effect on November 1, will allow some establishments to ease masking requirements in spaces with 100 or fewer people and where the host has verified all in attendance are fully vaccinated. Alameda County’s new rules are similar to those recently enacted in Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco and Sonoma counties.

“Eligible settings are in controlled spaces not open to the general public, including offices, gyms and fitness centers, employee commuter vehicles, and organized gatherings in other indoor settings where a group gathers on a regular basis, like religious gatherings,” county officials said in a statement.

County officials said the new rules come as COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases have declined from the recent summer surge, which was driven by the Delta variant.

“Allowing vaccinated people to remove their masks in these limited, controlled settings carries lower risk,” health officer Dr. Nicholas Moss said in a statement.

Eligible establishments can still enforce mask mandates indoors and patrons can still wear masks if they prefer.

“If vaccinated people choose to continue wearing masks, they should feel comfortable doing so,” Moss said.

Officials stressed that masks continue to be required indoors in public settings such as bars, restaurants and retail stores. Mask requirements also continue in settings covered by state or federal mandates, such as K-12 schools, medical settings and public transit.

County officials said the indoor mask mandate would be lifted if certain criteria is met, including when 80% of all residents are fully vaccinated. As of Wednesday, 71.6% of county residents are fully vaccinated, ahead of expected authorization of COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11.

“We’re looking forward to the day when we can safely remove all masking requirements,” Moss said. “To help us get there, we strongly encourage every eligible, unvaccinated person to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Information about the COVID-19 vaccine and appointment signups can be found by visiting https://covid-19.acgov.org/vaccines .

ksro.com

Dropping Covid Numbers Flatten Out in Sonoma County

A recent dip in Covid cases in Sonoma County appears to flattening out. The most recent surge of cases peaked on September 14th with a 7 day daily average of 3,033 active cases. We then saw a decline in cases with that stat bottoming out at 1,010 on October 25th. Today, that number stands at 1,101. Deaths from the coronavirus are also slowing down compared to this summer… there have been two deaths reported each week for the past three weeks, and the death toll now stands at 406. Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase tells the Press Democrat that the unvaccinated continue to drive case rates and hospitalizations.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

These 2 Bay Area counties slip in COVID metrics

OAKLAND, Calif. - Alameda and San Mateo counties won't be lifting their mask mandates any time soon. They had been in line to be the next counties to allow people to stop wearing masks in nearly all indoor settings. To do that, they had to have a moderate rate of...
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Vaccinated Sacramento County Inmate With Underlying Health Conditions Dies From COVID-19 Complications

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officials are investigating the coronavirus-related death of a vaccinated inmate who was hospitalized last week. According to Sacramento County, its health services department was notified of the 76-year-old inmate’s death Monday morning. The inmate reportedly was already being treated for long-term significant and underlying health conditions before testing positive for COVID-19 on October 25. He was admitted to the hospital for low oxygen levels prior to the positive test. The county did not say where the inmate was being housed but said the housing unit was quarantined and contact-tracing efforts were underway. “We are working closely with Correctional Health staff to conduct contact tracing and mitigate the spread,” said county Public Health Officer Olivia Kasirye. “Quarantine protocols are in place and extensive testing is being done.” The 76-year-old had been vaccinated in June. His identity has not yet been released.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Two Bay Area counties suffer setbacks in lifting COVID mask mandates

In early October, eight Bay Area counties agreed on three shared metrics to determine when indoor mask mandates meant to combat the spread of COVID-19 can be lifted:. 1. A county reaches the "moderate" (yellow) tier of case rates as determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's data tracker and remains there for three weeks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: SFDPH Urges Seniors To Get Boosters, Say Hospitalization Risk Rising For 70+

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – San Francisco public health officials urged senior residents Monday to get a COVID-19 booster vaccine, citing data that they are more likely to be hospitalized with the virus even if they are fully vaccinated. While unvaccinated residents are still three times more likely than fully vaccinated ones to be hospitalized with COVID-19, the risk of hospitalization increases exponentially among older age groups, regardless of vaccination status. Crosstab data from the 79 San Francisco residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 in September found that, when extrapolated to a rate of hospitalization per 1,000 COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations were virtually nonexistent for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Spike In Cases In Bay Area Counties Not Likely To Bring Back Mask Mandates For Vaccinated

SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) — Just as mask mandates in the Bay Area begin are lifting, now there is a rise in cases that elevates the entire Bay Area into CDC’s substantial and high transmission tiers. But that doesn’t mean some counties will reimpose mask mandates to slow the spread. On Monday, Marin County rolled back its indoor mask mandate for those that are vaccinated. The county says cases have gone up but not high enough to change the rules again. Marin County Public Information Officer Laine Hendrick says it wasn’t a surprise that the county fell back in the substantial tier for...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 1,066 New COVID Cases, 25 Additional Deaths

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,066 new confirmed COVID cases and 25 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 798,691. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,633. There were 48,887 total new tests reported. As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.73%. There are 522 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 130 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area School and Health Officials Plan COVID Vaccine Rollout for Kids Ages 5-11

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — With the CDC finally recommending the use of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11 Tuesday, Bay Area school districts are making plans for the next vaccination phase. “A shot in the arm, it didn’t hurt,” SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews told a class at Malcolm X Academy. “A little pinch, but then it went away.” Just as CDC panel was discussing its recommendations for the Pfizer COVID vaccine as far as emergency use for children, San Francisco School leaders were taking questions from a classroom full of students. “If I get the shot, can I still get...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 2-Day Total Of 781 New Coronavirus Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting a two-day total of 781 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. The Health Department says the full weekend of data isn’t available from the state yet, and the numbers come from a brief update on cases received through 10 p.m. Saturday. There have been 8,869 total hospitalizations and 132,673 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,310. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Arrival Of Kids Vaccines Prompts Calls To End Mask Mandate In K-12 Schools

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A growing number of medical professionals are asking the California Department of Health to explain future masking guidelines at schools now that vaccines for 5-to 11-year-olds are on the way. Some leading UCSF doctors believe giving parents a clearer picture of when masks could come off in schools will lead to higher vaccination rates. They say their petition is gaining traction. “I don’t even think we’ve begun to see the effects of what masking and COVID has done to our children,” said parent Chelsea Schlunt. The arrival of vaccine doses for 5-to 11-year-olds is prompting parents, and...
KIDS
CBS San Francisco

Contra Costa Health Officials Expecting Delivery Of 20,000 Doses Of Pfizer Juvenile COVID Vaccine

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County health officials announced Monday they were expecting the delivery of about 20,000 doses of the pediatric version of the Pfizer COVID vaccine this week as they prepare to administer shots to school children ages 5-11. They said other healthcare providers and pharmacies in the county were also stocking up and getting ready. “I know a lot of parents have been waiting a long time to be able to get their younger kids vaccinated,” said Diane Burgis, chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. “We’re almost there. If everything goes right, parents will...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
funcheap.com

Marin County Officially Lifts Indoor Mask Mandate

As a result of Marin County’s COVID-19 vaccination rate rising, the Marin County Public Health lifted its indoor mask mandate for the county at noon on Monday, November 1, 2021. Marin County met the Bay Area-wide criteria for easing mask mandates, which means over 80 percent of Marin residents are...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
