ABBA is back with a new song ahead of their album release next week. If you somehow haven’t heard about the band’s return, we’re pleased to inform you that “Voyage” comes out on Nov. 5. The group will be playing shows in London next year, performing as holograms. Yeah, we’re confused too. Aside from the Swedish group’s latest work, this week we also review new songs that span indie pop, indie rock and heavy metal. It’s midterms season, so maybe it’s the perfect time to relive your middle school emo phase. Read on for more.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO