Ronaldo Koeman’s tenure as Barcelona head coach came to a rather inglorious end on Wednesday, as he was dismissed late at night after the Catalan side fell to a 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano.It leaves Barca in dire straights, ninth in LaLiga’s table and with just one win on the board in the Champions League group stage - and work to do if they want to get back there for next season.Already rumours are flying over who will replace him in the hot seat, with several important matches coming up for the Camp Nou side soon: a must-win at Dynamo...

SOCCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO