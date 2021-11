Nebraska basketball kicked off its 2021-22 schedule on Wednesday night with a 97-58 exhibition win over Peru State at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Peru State took advantage of Nebraska’s gambling on defense in the first half and made the Huskers pay from beyond the arc. The Bobcats trailed just 39-31 at the half, but Nebraska used an 11-0 run early in the second half and a 33-8 advantage over the final 10 minutes of the game to pull away for a comfortable win.

BASKETBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO