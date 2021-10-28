CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

CAROL SUE HODGKINS

Logan Banner
 5 days ago

CAROL SUE HODGKINS, 77, of Uneeda, W.Va., wife of Brian H....

www.loganbanner.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parkersburg, WV
Parkersburg, WV
Obituaries
City
Chapmanville, WV
City
Uneeda, WV
The Hill

Facebook to shut down facial recognition system

Facebook is shutting down its facial recognition system, and will delete more than a billion people’s individual facial recognition templates, the company said Tuesday. Meta, the new name of Facebook’s parent company, said the decision was made due to “growing concerns” about the use of facial recognition technology as a whole.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evans Funeral Home Chapel
The Hill

McAuliffe concedes Virginia governor's race to Youngkin

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) conceded to Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin (R) on Wednesday, hours after Youngkin declared victory. "Congratulations to Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin on his victory," McAuliffe said in a statement. "I hope Virginians will join me in wishing the best to him and his family." Youngkin narrowly defeated...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy