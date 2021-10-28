CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New standard is expected to pump up use of 3D-printed parts by gas industry

thefabricator.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Petroleum Institute (API) has published a new standard aimed at driving adoption of additively manufactured components by the natural gas and oil industry. According to a statement from API, components designed for 3D printing significantly reduce lead times and drive efficiencies, safety, and technological advancements across the...

www.thefabricator.com

