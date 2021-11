The Rugby Football Union has announced its bid to host the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup.England last hosted the women’s competition in 2010 and are aiming to bring a multi-city and multi-region element to the event if their bid is successful. Their final bid will be sent to World Rugby for consideration in January.This follows how the Red Roses play home matches as they travel the country to grow the women’s game. Not only are the governing body aiming to develop the women’s game but they also claim the tournament could grow the economy by £156 million.RFU Chief Executive, Bill...

