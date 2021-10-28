CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, KY

Judge Jennings files to retain office

By Register staff report
 5 days ago
jennings

District Court Judge Robert Jennings, who serves in Kentucky's 25th Judicial District comprised of Madison and Clark Counties, will file his election campaign finance committee papers this week and then file to retain his office on Nov. 3, with the Kentucky Secretary of State.

According to a release, Judge Jennings was born and raised in Madison County. Judge Jennings is a 2013 graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Law and practiced law in the 25th Judicial District for eight years prior to becoming district judge. Judge Jennings currently presides over criminal traffic and misdemeanor dockets, the probate of wills and the administration of estates, guardianships for minors and disabled adults, civil cases involving controversies of $5,000.00 or less, small claims cases, evictions, and involuntary treatment for substance abuse disorders.

"I am honored to serve the people of Madison and Clark Counties as your district court judge. I realize every day my work as judge profoundly affects people's lives, neighborhoods, businesses, and schools," Jennings said in a release. "This is a responsibility I take seriously. I take pride in knowing that those appearing in my court receive fair treatment under the law and that I am doing my part to keep our communities safe. I want to continue my effort to better our communities.

"With the support of my family and my wife, Samantha, I am announcing that I will seek to keep my position as your district court judge next year. I look forward to seeing friends, old and new, as I continue my work as judge. I ask for your support as I carry on my pledge to make a positive impact on your judicial system."

Comments / 0

KIDS
