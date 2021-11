My teacher whispers as wisps of her gray hair flutter around her face, seemingly buoyed by the tension evoked at the mere mention of the word. Our bodies freeze as a synchronized chill ripples around the room. We feel ourselves shifting unconsciously into the stratas that have divided us ever since we can remember: the people of color on one side and white people on the other. Our eyes dart from side to side, the melanin characterizing the skin cells of our neighbor ever more obvious now. We feel the lump swell in our throats, the fear of saying anything to offend anybody gnawing at our stomachs.

