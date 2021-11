While hoping to host a World Cup, USA Rugby has named Sportfive its exclusive global sports marketing agency of record in a wide-ranging deal. As the sport tries to jumpstart its growth in the U.S., Sportfive will help the national governing body develop its digital presence, expand its corporate partner base, evolve its media strategy and more. USA Rugby oversees four national teams (men’s and women’s versions of both sevens and 15-player union) and has over 100,000 members across lower levels of competition. Last month, it revealed its bid to host the men’s Rugby World Cup—one of the largest sporting events...

