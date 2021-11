TOPSHAM (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills received her COVID-19 booster shot in Topsham Thursday. Mills got a Moderna booster at the CVS Pharmacy in Target. “I was grateful to get my booster shot today. It was free, quick, and easy, and I’ll be better protected from COVID as a result,” Mills said. “The dangerous and more infectious Delta variant is making people seriously ill and landing them in the hospital, especially those who are unvaccinated. I encourage all eligible Maine people to take advantage of these widely available and effective vaccines today, whether you are getting your first shot or your third shot. It could save your life or someone else’s.”

TOPSHAM, ME ・ 5 DAYS AGO