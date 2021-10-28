CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladewater, TX

Strong Fall Winds Lifts & Removes Roof In Gladewater

By Melz On The MIC
Classic Rock 96.1
Classic Rock 96.1
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We all woke up this morning to a chilly start in East Texas and also crazy high winds that according to some estimates, got up to about 30 miles per hour throughout the day today. Those winds are already reeking havoc across the area and the first report of the day...

classicrock961.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Classic Rock 96.1

Why Deer Season Looks Promising for East Texas Hunters

Deer season starts Saturday, November 6th, and despite the rough winter weather in February, wildlife managers say the fall season is looking good for hunters. When we were cooped up in the house in February worried about freezing pipes and losing electricity to rolling blackouts, deer and other wildlife in East Texas were trying to figure out how in the heck to survive. Well, they did, and wildlife managers say despite a ruthless freeze that killed shrubs, trees, and some animals, deer were resilient for the most part. Texas Parks and Wildlife said hunters should expect a “fantastic season with better than average antler quality”. Late spring rains helped produce early plants that deer could feast on, and that's a good thing for hunters.
TEXAS STATE
Classic Rock 96.1

TxDOT Wants to Know What Improvements You Want for Interstate 20

Interstate 20 is a well traveled highway for many East Texans. Many use it for a shopping trip to Dallas or a night at the casino in Shreveport. It also makes for a quick East Texas connection for business or entertainment in, say, Longview or Canton. Interstate 20 is also a big travel way for distribution of goods amongst many states. For the Texas portion of Interstate 20, TxDOT (Texas Department of Transportation) is looking for ways to improve it's stretch of I-20.
LONGVIEW, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
839K+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock961.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy