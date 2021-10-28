CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Age of Empires 4 Launches Today; Fans Have Waited 16 Years

By Editorials
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a few hours we will witness the release of Age of Empires 4, the long-awaited new installment of the popular RTS game series. The day that fans of historical RTS game have been waiting for for a long time has finally arrived. In a few hours Age of Empires IV,...

