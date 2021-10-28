CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor pledges $110 million to combat violent crime in state

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
 5 days ago

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday that he will dedicate up to $110 million to combat violent crime and help support the Georgia judiciary’s recovery from COVID-19.

“No one benefits when there is a delay in justice,” Kemp said in a news release. “My administration collaborated with leaders from the judicial branch and law enforcement to identify innovative solutions which will help crack down on violent crime in high-need areas, ensure our courts are operating efficiently, and help quickly reduce case backlogs caused by the pandemic. Keeping Georgia communities safe is my top priority, and we look forward to the positive impact this will have on our justice system.”

The state will utilize funds made available by the American Rescue Plan Act to create this opportunity. In addition to other measures, Kemp said he plans to establish a Violent Crime Task Force that will assist district attorneys with their violent crime casework. Kemp has placed an emphasis on ensuring the prosecution of serious violent felonies, including murder, armed robbery, kidnapping, rape, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, and aggravated sexual battery. Funds also will be used in the following ways:

♦ To provide additional, temporary court staff such as senior judges, bailiffs, court reporters, judicial officers and other necessary persons to address the case backlog created by COVID-19.

♦ To contract with third-party locations to conduct court proceedings in larger facilities.

♦ To pay for additional, temporary prosecutors, investigators, legal administrative positions and contract legal services.

♦ To provide additional circuit and conflict attorneys for the Georgia Public Defenders Council.

“Georgia’s judges appreciate the governor’s allocation of these funds so that our courts may hire additional staff and secure additional space to continue working through the case backlogs caused by the pandemic,” Supreme Court of Georgia Chief Justice and Chair of the Judicial Council of Georgia David E. Nahmias said. “Courts in Georgia have worked hard to continue operating during the pandemic while adhering to public health guidelines. Still, many cases were unable to move forward in a safe manner, especially those that require a jury trial. These cases must be resolved as courts also handle new cases being filed.”

The available grant funding for the judicial system and the prosecuting attorneys will be administered by the Judicial Council of Georgia and its Administrative Office of the Courts. The available grant funding for the Georgia Public Defenders Council will be administered through the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget. For more information on grant requirements, application timelines, and contact information, visit the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget or the Judicial Council of Georgia’s Administrative Office of the Courts.

