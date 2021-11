The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us all many things. One particular lesson I have learned is the importance of rapid, accurate transparency. Therefore, I’m reaching out to let our community know that Mountain Vista K-8 School is choosing to temporarily close one of our kindergarten classrooms. The classroom will be closed because we currently have two positive cases of COVID-19 in that classroom cohort. By temporarily closing the classroom, we hope to slow and ultimately stop the spread of COVID-19 at our school. The classroom will be locked this afternoon (Monday, October 25) and will remain locked for 24 hours. The classroom will be deep cleaned on Wednesday, October 27. The students will be welcome back to campus and their classroom on Tuesday, November 2, provided they are healthy and symptom free. While the classroom is closed the students will complete paper and pencil assignments and family projects from home.

EDUCATION ・ 8 DAYS AGO