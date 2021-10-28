How to watch Star Trek: Prodigy online

Paramount+ offered Star Trek fans two sneak previews of Star Trek: Prodigy during yesterday's NFL football games. Star Trek: Prodigy, the first Star Trek series aimed at younger viewers, debuts this week on Paramount+. Previous footage showed Hologram Janeway's debut. The first new preview for the series shows two of its characters, Dal (Bretty Gray) and Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui), powering the USS Protostar on for the first time. The Protostar is a derelict, experimental Starfleet vessel that was somehow left stranded in the Delta Quadrant. The ship's universal translator system allows the two characters, each of a different alien species, to understand each other for the first time.
