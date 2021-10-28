CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Star Trek: Prodigy online

By Alexander Cox
Space.com
 5 days ago
The latest addition to the Star Trek universe, "Star Trek: Prodigy" is beamed up and available to stream on Paramount Plus today. You will also be able to stream Star Trek: Prodigy on Nickelodeon before the release of the second series, but not just yet. The animated TV series tells the...

Inverse

Kate Mulgrew reveals a new Captain Janeway for Star Trek: Prodigy

There are two Captain Janeways. With the launch of the animated Nickelodeon series Star Trek: Prodigy, Captain Kathryn Janeway — Captain of the Starship Voyager — has been duplicated, this time, as a hologram. While Trek fans are used to doppelgängers crashing the Final Frontier, the latest Janeway isn’t evil...
TV SERIES
NBC Philadelphia

Set Phasers to Fun! ‘Star Trek: Prodigy' Puts a Young Crew at the Helm

Almost exactly 55 years ago, the original “Star Trek” series starring William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy took viewers across the galaxy, to explore brave new worlds. Now the legacy of what Gene Roddenberry created continues in the new Nickelodeon Animation Studios series, “Star Trek: Prodigy.”. Rather than adults at the...
TV SERIES
trekmovie.com

Interview: ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Producers Talk Legacy Characters, Canon, And Not Dumbing Down Trek

In addition to speaking to Kate Mulgrew, TrekMovie also participated in an NYCC group interview with Star Trek: Prodigy executive producers/co-creators Kevin and Dan Hageman and executive producer/director Ben Hibon. The producers talked to us and a handful of other outlets about how the animated show isn’t just for kids, how it fits in with other Trek, and even about the likelihood that we’ll see some legacy characters on the show.
TV SERIES
Decider

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’: Ella Purnell Discusses Why She Wanted to Join the Star Trek Universe

In the first episode of Paramount+ and Nickelodeon’s Star Trek: Prodigy, we meet a bevy of new characters, including young aliens Gwyn (Ella Purnell), Dal (Brett Gray) and Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui). And particularly for Purnell, who has taken on some darker projects like Netflix’s Army of the Dead and Showtime’s upcoming Yellowjackets, Prodigy was a refreshing change of pace.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in November

As the end of the year begins, Netflix is set to remove a number of TV shows and movies from its streaming service. Among the films that will disappear from Netflix queues is Ryan Coogler’s 2013 feature directorial debut Fruitvale Station, starring Michael B. Jordan and Octavia Spencer. Jack Black’s feel-good comedy School of Rock will also depart from the streaming platform. The 2003 film, written by Mike White, follows a struggling musician who pretends to be a substitute teacher. White also acts in the movie alongside Joan Cusack, Sarah Silverman and Miranda Cosgrove. Other films that will no longer be available to...
TV SHOWS
Cinema Blend

Does Star Trek: Prodigy Mean Kate Mulgrew Will Return To Star Trek Via Live-Action? Here’s What She Said

Kate Mulgrew amazed Star Trek fans with her return to the franchise through Star Trek: Prodigy. Now, Captain Kathryn Janeway is back as an emergency hologram tasked with helping the heroes of the animated series as they try and fly the Starfleet ship Protostar. It’s an exciting opportunity to get to see Mulgrew voice a character similar to but different from the traditional Janeway, but will it open the door for Mulgrew to reprise the role of Janeway in live-action?
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Herald

'Star Trek: Prodigy' sends the franchise back into the animation universe

"Star Trek" has had its younger fans, but rarely has the direct appeal of "Star Trek: Prodigy" been made to them. The enduring sci-fi franchise goes where it hasn't often gone before with the debut of the animated series Thursday, Oct. 28, on Paramount+. Produced by the animation arms of Nickelodeon (which will run the program later) and CBS Studios, the saga brings back Kate Mulgrew to voice a hologram version of her "Star Trek: Voyager" character Capt. Kathryn Janeway. However, the show centers around her new trainees, six young aliens who learn about working together -- and the workings of Starfleet -- while traveling aboard an abandoned ship.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Trek: Prodigy Sneak Peeks Debut During NFL Sunday Football

Paramount+ offered Star Trek fans two sneak previews of Star Trek: Prodigy during yesterday's NFL football games. Star Trek: Prodigy, the first Star Trek series aimed at younger viewers, debuts this week on Paramount+. Previous footage showed Hologram Janeway's debut. The first new preview for the series shows two of its characters, Dal (Bretty Gray) and Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui), powering the USS Protostar on for the first time. The Protostar is a derelict, experimental Starfleet vessel that was somehow left stranded in the Delta Quadrant. The ship's universal translator system allows the two characters, each of a different alien species, to understand each other for the first time.
NFL
GeekTyrant

Charming and Cool Clip From the STAR TREK: PRODIGY Animated Series

Paramount+ has released a great new clip from its upcoming animated series Star Trek: Prodigy. I’ve actually been impressed with everything that I’ve from this show! I know it’s targeted to kids, but they put a lot of work into making this a high-quality production, and it seems like the kind of show I’d enjoy watching. It’d definitely be a fun show to watch with kids, but my kids are teenagers now, and there’s no way they’ll sit down with me to watch a Star Trek animated series!
TV SERIES
lrmonline.com

Producers Discuss Animated Project Star Trek: Prodigy For New Generation [Roundtable Interview]

Many generations grew up with the Star Trek franchise in the past fifty-five years of its existence. In the past few years, many versions of Star Trek spawned for different audiences, including Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, and even adult animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. Now Paramount+ and Nickelodean launched the animated series Star Trek: Prodigy to introduce the franchise to future generations.
TV SERIES
Parade

Binge Long and Prosper! How to Watch Every Star Trek Movie in Order—And in Some Cases, What to Watch Instead

More than four decades ago, the television phenomenon Star Trek set a course for the big screen with its first-ever feature-film spinoff, 1979’s Star Trek: The Motion Picture. Since then, the franchise’s vast universe has continued to expand, encompassing 13 movies and 10 series to date, in addition to novels, shorts, comics, and several galaxies’ worth of fan fiction. It’s an overwhelming amount of Federation content, but fortunately, there are a couple of easy entry points—and watching the movies in chronological order is one of them.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 2 Release Date and Spoilers

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ is off to a flying start with a spectacular series premiere that is packed with plenty of action. However, the core focus of the episode remains on introducing a wide array of characters. These teenagers with various backgrounds have one common goal: to escape the planet Tars Lamora and the tyranny of its ruler, The Diviner. The group successfully achieves their goal by the episode’s end, but more problems and fantastic adventures await them in the vastness of space. If you are excited to tag along for the crew’s next mission, here’s everything you need to know about ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ episode 2!
TV SERIES
trekcore.com

Watch New Preview Clips from the STAR TREK: PRODIGY Premiere, PLUS: Kate Mulgrew Talks About Returning to Kathryn Janeway

We’re just a few days away from the premiere of Star Trek: Prodigy, and during yesterday’s Sunday NFL coverage, CBS released two new clips from the upcoming series debut. The first clip from “Lost & Found” features purple teenager Dal (Brett Gray) trying to make his escape from the Tars Lemora mining asteroid, where he and the other members of the Star Trek: Prodigy cast begin their adventure — as he races towards (hopeful) freedom, he’s watched by The Diviner (John Noble), the overlord of the prison colony.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

'Star Trek: Prodigy' takes off in too-familiar animated directions

(CNN) — Paramount has already sought to grow the "Star Trek" brand via animation with the comedy subtitled "Lower Decks," but takes another stab that feels conspicuously like a "Star Wars Rebels" wannabe with "Star Trek: Prodigy." Paramount+ obviously has ample shelf space, but this Nickelodeon series (where it will play later) doesn't exactly blaze memorable trails.
TV SERIES
Space.com

'Star Trek Online' first Halloween event follows The Old Ones

Players of "Star Trek Online" are facing down the game's first Halloween event, which is a battle for lives, souls and possibly the universe itself. The three-week event, which launched Oct. 13, allows the massively multiplayer online role playing game's (MMORPG) captains to beam down to an ancient castle on Pyris VII to hunt down aliens called the Old Ones, whose plans to study humans are interrupted by another set of aliens, Devidians.
VIDEO GAMES
trekcore.com

STAR TREK: PRODIGY’s Soundtrack to Debut Throughout Season 1

We know you Star Trek fans love your soundtrack releases, and while there was quite a wait for the first score collection from Star Trek: Lower Decks, you won’t have to wait for Star Trek: Prodigy’s music!. The episodic Prodigy soundtrack from composer Nami Melumad — the first female composer...
MOVIES
Game Informer Online

Win an Alienware Laptop from Star Trek Online!

We’re teaming up with Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios on an exclusive sweepstakes for Reflections, a brand-new update for the free-to-play MMORPG, Star Trek Online. The game’s latest season brings players back to the Mirror Universe, where they will team up with Admiral Leeta (voiced by Chase Masterson from Deep Space Nine).
VIDEO GAMES
Post-Star

Worth Watching: ‘Shadows’ in Mourning, A ‘Ghosts’ Halloween, ‘Star Trek: Prodigy,’ A New ‘Love Life,’ ‘Long Call’ on BritBox

An eventful season finale of the brilliant vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows shakes up the supernatural homestead with the specter of loss. CBS’ bright new comedy Ghosts sends up Halloween. The Star Trek franchise spins off an animated series for younger audiences with Prodigy, a collaboration with Nickelodeon’s animation studio. The HBO Max romantic dramedy Love Life returns with a new protagonist seeking connection. BritBox offers an engrossing four-part mystery, The Long Call, based on an Ann Cleeves novel.
MOVIES
Space.com

Space.com

