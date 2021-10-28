How to watch Star Trek: Prodigy online

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ is off to a flying start with a spectacular series premiere that is packed with plenty of action. However, the core focus of the episode remains on introducing a wide array of characters. These teenagers with various backgrounds have one common goal: to escape the planet Tars Lamora and the tyranny of its ruler, The Diviner. The group successfully achieves their goal by the episode’s end, but more problems and fantastic adventures await them in the vastness of space. If you are excited to tag along for the crew’s next mission, here’s everything you need to know about ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ episode 2!

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO