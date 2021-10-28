CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Jupiter's Great Red Spot is even deeper than scientists had thought

By Rahul Rao
Space.com
Space.com
 5 days ago
It's hard to imagine the sheer scale of Jupiter's Great Red Spot from here on Earth, because the storm is so big that it could swallow our planet. Now, it turns out, the Great Red Spot isn't just wide: it's deep too, quite a bit deeper than anybody expected. Data from...

Related
My 1053 WJLT

Watch Bizarre Red Flying Object Spotted in Illinois Just Disappear

It's a bird, it's a plane, nope just a bizarre red/orange object in the sky that no one has any idea what it is. Personally, and I don't know why I think it looks like a plane. I mean I can see the wings and the body of the plane. Why it's that color and not a regular color of an airplane, that I can't explain, but it does look like an airplane to me.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Something Scary [Video]

The drama of death among stars can look pretty eerie at times. This photo of the aging red giant star CW Leonis seems like something out of a Halloween tale. The star looks like it’s entrapped inside wispy orange spider webs that wrap around the star. Beams of light shine through the dust, like sunbeams on a partly cloudy day. As it runs out of fuel, the star “burps” shells of sooty carbon that escape into space. The carbon was cooked up in the star’s core as a waste product of nuclear fusion. Anyone with a fireplace knows that soot is a nuisance. But carbon ejected into space provides raw material for the formation of future stars, planets, and maybe even life. On Earth, complex biological molecules consist of carbon atoms bonded with other common elements.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Death in space: Here's what would happen to our bodies

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Tim Thompson, Dean of Health & Life Sciences + Professor of Applied Biological Anthropology, Teesside University, the U.K. As space travel for recreational purposes is becoming a very real possibility,...
ASTRONOMY
International Business Times

Mysterious, 'Larger Than Human' Deep-Sea Creature Leaves Experts Baffled [Watch]

A mysterious and massive squid-like creature has been found in the Northern Red Sea, leaving marine biologists baffled. The scientists of the OceanX team were exploring a shipwreck in October when they came across the sea creature, which appeared to be larger than a human, swimming in the Red Sea, some 2,800 feet below the surface.
WILDLIFE
Outsider.com

Megacomet 12 Times the Size of Mount Everest Is Hurtling Towards Earth

A megacomet that’s about 12 times the size of Mount Everest is whizzing toward Earth, and astronomers say it’s a window into the past. Two astronomers at the University of Pennsylvania first discovered the Bernardinelli-Bernstein comet. And they’ve put out a paper summarizing what they know about the comet so far from sightings this summer, plus seven years of data collection.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Startling Theory Emerges: the Big Bang and Time Might Be Nothing But Illusions

The Big Bang Theory is generally accepted as the right variant that explains how the Universe was born. Across history, physicists had brought an entirely new perspective on time than the one that most people have. Time is not just an abstract idea for measuring certain events and periods. The mere existence of time had a beginning, and it appeared along with the Big Bang itself. Or at least, that’s what many scientists believe.
ASTRONOMY
spaceexplored.com

A skull-shaped asteroid passed by Earth | This Day in Space (31 Oct. 2015)

While we seem to miss rocket launches taking place on Halloween in recent years, the day hasn’t always been bare of space goodies. Back in 2015, a spooky asteroid paid a visit for some intergalactic trick or treat. NASA’s Infrared Telescope Facility in Hawaii spotted asteroid 2015 TB145 at a...
ASTRONOMY
Scientific American

AI Generates Hypotheses Human Scientists Have Not Thought Of

Electric vehicles have the potential to substantially reduce carbon emissions, but car companies are running out of materials to make batteries. One crucial component, nickel, is projected to cause supply shortages as early as the end of this year. Scientists recently discovered four new materials that could potentially help—and what may be even more intriguing is how they found these materials: the researchers relied on artificial intelligence to pick out useful chemicals from a list of more than 300 options. And they are not the only humans turning to A.I. for scientific inspiration.
CANCER
CNET

Scientists spot giant 'mystery creature' while exploring shipwreck

It's cool enough to find a shipwreck. It's even better to spot a massive, mysterious sea creature hanging out with the wreck. That's what happened to the crew of the OceanX OceanXplorer research vessel during an expedition in the Red Sea in late 2020. A year later, OceanX is revealing...
WILDLIFE
d1softballnews.com

Solar storm coming, blackout unknown

ROME – A magnetic storm could hit the Earth in the next few hours. A natural event that occurs regularly after many years. “The harmful radiation from a flare cannot penetrate the Earth’s atmosphere and physically affect humans on Earth,” NASA explained. “However, if intense enough, they can disturb the atmosphere in the layer where GPS and communication signals travel.” Thankfully, any disruption is likely to be only temporary, experts say.
ASTRONOMY
Fox News

Large solar flare expected to hit Earth today

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch for the northern hemisphere for Monday. On Saturday, a large solar flare was detected coming off the sun. The flare - officially known as a coronal mass ejection (CME) - was observed on the side of the sun directly facing Earth and comes as we enter a period of increased solar activity, according to Sky News.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Wild New Paper Claims Earth May Be Surrounded by a Giant Magnetic Tunnel

Mysterious structures in the sky that have puzzled astronomers for decades might finally have an explanation – and it's quite something. The North Polar Spur and the Fan Region, on opposite sides of the sky, may be connected by a vast system of magnetized filaments. These form a structure resembling a tunnel that circles the Solar System, and many nearby stars besides. "If we were to look up in the sky," said astronomer Jennifer West of the University of Toronto in Canada, "we would see this tunnel-like structure in just about every direction we looked – that is, if we had eyes...
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

NASA Confirms What They Suspected About Jezero Crater on Mars All Along

Images from Mars reveal how water helped shape the Red Planet's landscape billions of years ago, and provide clues that will guide the search for evidence of ancient life, a study said Thursday. In February, NASA's Perseverance rover landed in Jezero crater, where scientists suspected a long-gone river once fed...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier, transporting you across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries.

 https://www.space.com/

