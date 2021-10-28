CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Damon Evans shares what Maryland has planned for homecoming on Saturday

The University of Maryland will celebrate homecoming on Saturday as the Terps welcome Indiana to College Park for a noon kickoff. Some members of the 2001 ACC championship team will also be in attendance to be recognized for the 20th anniversary of their title run.

Maryland Athletic Director Damon Evans called in to Vinny & Haynie on Thursday to talk about Saturday's festivities as well as what's on the horizon with basketball season starting soon.

