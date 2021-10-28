CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Thursday Guidance for October 28th, 2021: Pick A Tarot Card

By Alexis Zarycki
kiss951.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is the last Thursday in October and it is time to pick your card. With a new month on the way, take a moment to see how you’ve progressed this year. How are you living your life? Are you being true to YOU? This is a time to increase your...

kiss951.com

Comments / 2

Related
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: Your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LIFESTYLE
Parade

20 of the Best Tarot Card Decks for Beginning Readers Looking to Channel Their Spiritual Side

During uncertain times, many of us have often wished that we had some way of knowing how things in life will turn out—or at the very least, perhaps some spiritual guidance as—to paraphrase Robert Frost—we find our way out through the situation. For centuries, people have used tarot cards for divination, reading the cards like a storybook to provide guidance for self-improvement and decision-making.
LIFESTYLE
HeraldNet

Tarot Reading Online: Best Tarot Card Reading Websites in 2021 for Accurate Future Predictions on Love, Life, Career & More.

It is apparent that tarot card reading online is gaining popularity day by day. Gone are the days when tarot reading was considered taboo. People no longer need to secretly look for places where tarot card reading is done. Ever since the online platforms opened up, the market for tarot card reading drastically increased. It became more accessible to people. People who used to be skeptical initially also got a chance to give it a try. Hence, more people started accepting it as a legitimate source to go to in times of need.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tarot Card#Self Realization
Cosmopolitan

All About the Ace of Pentacles Tarot Card

Before we get into what the Ace of Pentacles means, let’s break it down and get into the different parts of what we are working with right here. Aces in Tarot represent new beginnings, opportunities, and potential. (Love that!) Pentacles are associated with the element of Earth and hold a grounded, practical, steady energy. This is the material realm of how we live and work which includes our health and family dynamics.
LIFESTYLE
kiss951.com

24 Graphic Tees That Are Perfect For Any Concert You Go To

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
APPAREL
Elite Daily

Scorpio Season Will Actually Bring A Lot Of Luck To These 3 Zodiac Signs

One of the most talked about zodiac sign seasons of the year is here, and it’s definitely not one that’ll just fly under the radar, because Scorpionic energy tends to grab your attention. After a very long Libra season (thank you, Mercury retrograde), we’re finally moving on to a deeper, more emotionally intense time, courtesy of Scorpio season. That means goodbye Venus (Libra’s planetary ruler), and hello Mars (Scorpio’s planetary ruler). This fixed water sign energy is one that you either love to hate, or hate to love. Either way, you will be affected — some more than others. But don’t worry, it’ll be in a good way for a select few. Scorpio season 2021 will be the luckiest for Taurus, Cancer, and Scorpio in particular, so these three signs better buckle up, because things aren’t slowing down for them anytime soon.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tarot
utdailybeacon.com

UT senior tarot card reader discusses experiences, impact of tarot

In a question and answer session with contributor Kaitlyn Pilcher, UT senior Paityn Webb spoke about tarot card readings, her lifelong experience with tarot, how the process works and how these readings can shine a light. Whether a skeptic or a believer of these readings, you can celebrate the Halloween...
SCIENCE
Elite Daily

The First New Moon After Halloween Will Shake Each Zodiac Sign To Their Core

In astrology, the full moon tends to get all the credit for being the most intense and climactic moment of the 28-day lunar cycle. Even though the new moon is often a far less volatile experience, that doesn’t mean its bite won’t feel just as sharp. After all, the new moon is the moment that the moon — ruler of your internal self — forms a conjunction with the sun — ruler of your external self — evoking an opportunity for some major realizations about what move you’re ready to make next. When you hear about how the November 2021 new moon in Scorpio — the first new moon after Halloween — will affect your zodiac sign, you’ll never underestimate the power of the new moon again.
LIFESTYLE
higherperspectives.com

The Most Ambitious Zodiac Signs That Put In The Work Even On Bad Days

We all have bad days, the oly difference is in how we chose to deal with them. For some signs, bad days are just motivation to turn them into good ones. Even the worst of days are taken as lessons to avoid other ones. Some signs are more sensitive to the bad days and need time to process them before working hard again and that's okay too.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

This Halloween Will Be Extra Spooky For These 3 Zodiac Signs

Halloween is when you’re supposed to be scared, right? If you’re into horror, you might live for the thrill of the most haunting holiday of all. However, Oct. 31 is still a day, just like any other day, and the astrology that takes place on Halloween is always different. With that in mind, your vision for the perfect Halloween may not always pan out. In fact, Halloween 2021 will be the worst for these zodiac signs — Libra, Aquarius, and Capricorn — but that doesn’t mean they won’t enjoy it at all.
LIFESTYLE
playbuzz.com

Here's Your Weekly Horoscope: November 1-7

There's a new moon in town this week and it's shaking things up. It will make you rethink things that can be life altering- like a new career path, friend group, or relocation. Once you get these ideas in motion, there's no stopping you. You've been thinking about these changes for a while, now's your chance! Want to know what this week has in store for you? Read below!
LIFESTYLE
kiss951.com

The Dinosaur Jurassic Encounter Walk Thru is Coming to Charlotte

Charlotte dinosaur lovers, stop everything and read this before the T-Rex comes. I LOVE dinosaurs. As a child, I was terrified. As an adult, I find them fascinating and also terrifying. I still think Jurassic Park will actually happen one day. But until that time comes, we can all enjoy the awesome animatronic dinosaurs instead. From November 19th to the 28th, the Jurassic Encounter walk thru dino show will be open.
CHARLOTTE, NC
EatThis

McDonald's and Popeyes Are Offering Free Food Right Now—Here's How to Get It

Two fast-food biggies are currently getting generous with free food. McDonald's will be showing appreciation for those raising America's future generations with a free breakfast giveaway. Anyone that works in a school, including teachers, administrators, and other school staff, will score a breakfast on the house if they head to their local McDonald's and show a work ID.
RESTAURANTS
higherperspectives.com

The 6 Signs Of An Intuition That Is Always On Point, And Should Be Listened To

The good news is that we all have intuition. Every single one of us. The bad news is, we don't all know how to tap into it. For some of us, our experience and natural abilities give us a much more powerful sense of intuition. Empaths for example are known to have an intuition that can almost feel supernatural in its strength.
HEALTH
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Frankie

Frankie is looking for the perfect retirement home. This 13-year-old Yorkie would love some humans to worship the ground he walks on and carry him up and down the stairs (or wherever else he'd like to go)!. Frankie does well with other other dogs, cats, all humans gentle enough to...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy