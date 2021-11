Get a shot of weekend inspiration with the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. Puerto Escondido is a stretch of Mexico’s Pacific Coast that gives me hope. There is much in the development of such places that causes one to lose faith in people’s will to protect our planet, but this part of the country has the chance to get things right. It consists roughly of a 110km stretch of coastline that takes you from the pristine Roca Blanca in the north to the towns of Mazunte and Zipolite in the south. The town of Puerto Escondido proper sits in the middle. That is where you find the small (as in one luggage-conveyor belt) airport that serves the area, with flights from Mexico City, Oaxaca and Guadalajara. For decades, surfers have flocked to its famous pipeline surf break at Zicatela, but equally alluring are its barefoot nightlife spots and a rapidly expanding community composed mostly of young expats and Mexico City’s pandemic émigrés.

