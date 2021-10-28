CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reminder: Drive Safely During Trick-Or-Treating Hours

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the weekend, kids will be dressed up...

denver.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Denver Post

How to stay safe while trick-or-treating on Halloween during the pandemic

Goblins, ghosts and witches will haunt the streets of Denver in just over a week as children trick-or-treat once again after the coronavirus pandemic stymied much of the traditional Halloween activity last year. Trick-or-treating carries a low risk of exposure to the virus, if it occurs outdoors, although public health...
DENVER, CO
thefreshtoast.com

Trick Or Treat: Tips For Keeping Candy Edibles Away From Children

Everyone wants to enjoy their edibles safely, so when there are kids or pets in the household, it starts with keeping them out of their reach. Since spooky season is upon us, it won’t be long before everyone is indulging themselves in their favorite sweet treats. And for many of us, those treats could contain cannabis.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Candy#Trick Or Treating
Beaumont Enterprise

Trunk or Treat returns for Halloween

A few years ago, the Jasper-Lake Sam Rayburn Chamber of Commerce held its first Trunk Or Treat. It was a huge success as hundreds of children and their parents visited the booths of local businesses that gave out candy. Then the pandemic shut things down, especially large crowds gathering. In 2020, the event was a drive-thru affair and it was well received.
FESTIVAL
KSLA

Marshall Police announces recommended trick-or-treat hours

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Halloween is only days away — and the Marshall Police Department has announced its recommended trick-or-treating hours for 2021. The recommended hours are from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31. Households that wish to give out candy should put on their front porch...
MARSHALL, TX
mynews13.com

Kids recommended to wear face masks while trick-or-treating

Halloween is creeping up this week. Trick-or-treaters are putting the finishing touches on their costumes but the one question on many minds is what safety measures families should maintain while going door-to-door. What You Need To Know. Outdoor trick-or-treating is one of the safer things families can enjoy this Halloween.
KIDS
thechronicleonline.com

Halloween: Boulevard Trick-or-Treat

Columbia Boulevard Trick-or-Treat drew dozens of children and families dressed for the spirit of Halloween. Participating businesses handed out candy to the young trick-or-treaters with parents in tow. Business employees joined into the festivities, dressing up in extravagant costumes. The Boulevard Trick-or-Treat replaced the annual Halloween parade that was canceled...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
Fox11online.com

Trick-or-treat guidelines to have a safe and healthy Halloween

NEENAH (WLUK) -- To ensure everyone has a safe and healthy Halloween, ThedaCare is offering some tips to avoid the tricks and keep the treats. “It is wonderful to see some traditional activities returning as several communities in the area will have specific times for children, dressed in their Halloween best, to go trick-or-treating,” said Dr. Jorge Darwich, a pediatrician with ThedaCare Physicians Pediatrics-Neenah. “As families are taking part, it’s important to have a plan for the big night to help ensure safety for all.”
NEENAH, WI
thedowneypatriot.com

Is it safe to trick-or-treat this Halloween? Kaiser has answers.

You may see more ghosts, goblins and witches walking down neighborhood streets this Halloween as trick-or-treating is expected to make a return. However, many parents in Downey are rightfully asking whether it’ll be safe for their kids to ‘Trick or Treat’ this year as COVID-19 continues to dominate the news.
DOWNEY, CA
The Oakland Press

Tips and tricks offered for a safe trick-or-treating experience

Halloween is just a few days away and with trick-or-treating going on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is offering tips and tricks to keep loved ones safe and to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “Because many of our young Michiganders are not yet eligible to be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

When is a Kid Too Old For Trick-or-Treating?

Face it, we love Halloween and everything that goes along with it. From decorations, to scary movies, and even trick-or-treating. But as you know, if you're a parent, there comes a day when the kids get a little older, wake up and realize that they are now too cool for trick or treating door to door.
US 103.3

What Do Teal Pumpkins Mean During Trick or Treating?

Have you ever run into teal pumpkins while trick or treating?. Either on a doorstep or being held by some young trick or treater? Well, as it turns out, there's a reason for the color swap from orange to teal. According to WTOL11, this is a message that either the...
LIFESTYLE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Trick-or-Treating begins in Roscoe

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Dozens and dozens of families were looking at their candy stashes Saturday night in Roscoe. Dinosaurs, witches, skeletons and plenty of other costumes were roaming the village’s streets. Despite it not being Halloween, residents got an early start to their candy collection. “It’s always fun to see the kids come out […]
ROSCOE, IL
Bangor Daily News

A trick-or-treater found an empty candy bowl. It didn’t stay that way for long

Even a skeleton pirate has a heart. Eleven-year-old Emmett Singer of Woodland, who was trick-or-treating on Halloween night with his twin brother, Anthony, and parents John and Beth Singer, couldn’t let an empty bowl stand between his fellow candy hunters and a good time. The twins, Emmett in his skeleton...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy