Reminder: Drive Safely During Trick-Or-Treating Hours

NEENAH (WLUK) -- To ensure everyone has a safe and healthy Halloween, ThedaCare is offering some tips to avoid the tricks and keep the treats. “It is wonderful to see some traditional activities returning as several communities in the area will have specific times for children, dressed in their Halloween best, to go trick-or-treating,” said Dr. Jorge Darwich, a pediatrician with ThedaCare Physicians Pediatrics-Neenah. “As families are taking part, it’s important to have a plan for the big night to help ensure safety for all.”
Comments / 0