CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Derrick Rose not thinking about retiring: 'I'm going to try to Tom Brady this thing'

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gflg0_0cfe6JiQ00

Derrick Rose’s former teammate Joakim Noah is set to be honored in Chicago on Thursday night ahead of a hyped Bulls/Knicks matchup.

Noah represents a tie to Rose’s prime years, when he became the youngest MVP in NBA history before knee injuries altered the course of his career.

But while some former teammates are now retired and being honored by their franchises, Rose has no plans of retiring any time soon.

“No, I try to remove myself from that,” Rose told Newsday when asked if Noah’s night makes him think about having his own with his hometown Bulls one day. “I’m going to try to Tom Brady this thing.”

Brady is 44 years old and coming off a Super Bowl victory, while Rose is 33 years old with a lot of injury baggage. The remark was of course in a somewhat joking manner, at least in terms of the specific age in comparison to Brady, but Rose has made a remarkable turnaround in his career. He was a crucial midseason acquisition for the Knicks last year, helping boost the Knicks offense and becoming a focal point of the team’s scoring attack down the stretch and into the playoffs. He now shares point guard duties with Kemba Walker and has once again been a key cog in a revamped New York offense.

Listen to New York sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest Knicks team gear

“It’s still breathtaking when he’s coming at you with a head of steam,” head coach Tom Thibodeau said. “I haven’t seen anyone stop him yet. It’s special. That’s his gift. But just understanding the game, it’s like a baseball pitcher adding another pitch. He has seen every defense.”

Rose has revitalized his career in New York with the head coach that saw him become a star in Chicago, and he apparently wants to be around for another decade.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Derrick Rose makes stunning statement about his Knicks future

CHICAGO — Times have changed for Derrick Rose. In his first stint as a Knick, Rose contemplated retirement during the 2016-17 season. Now, Rose is talking about possibly playing well into his 40s and made a stunning Tom Brady reference on Thursday morning in his hometown. It was a surprising comment considering his multiple major knee surgeries.
NBA
CBS Boston

Ryan Shazier Says Tom Brady’s Comment On Defensive Players Was ‘Ignorant’

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady joined Peyton and Eli Manning on Monday Night Football this week to have a little fun. He ended up hurting some feelings. The quarterback made a lighthearted comment — mostly in jest — about defensive players not being smart enough to play on offense. “Have you ever been in some of those defensive meeting rooms? I mean, you wonder why they play defense, and after about two minutes, you go, ‘Yup, they can never be an offensive player,'” Brady said. “So, you know, defense is kind of like a dog chasing a car, you know? Just get...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Honest Admission About Playing In Cold Weather

Tom Brady developed a reputation as a “cold weather” quarterback during his days with the New England Patriots. Other teams were hard-pressed to beat the Pats in Foxboro late in the year when temperatures were dropping, which helped the legendary signal caller reach unparalleled levels of success with the franchise.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Joakim Noah
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Tom Thibodeau
fox13news.com

Here's what Byron Kennedy got for handing back Tom Brady's 600th touchdown ball

TAMPA, Fla. - Byron Kennedy has finally received his "compensation" from Tom Brady and the Buccaneers for returning the quarterback's 600th touchdown ball. The St. Pete doctor went from fan to infamous after handing back the historic ball, valued by some experts to be worth $500,000. "Had I kept it,...
NFL
The Free Press - TFP

The Only Thing Hotter Than Tom Brady Are His Football Cards

Maybe Mike Evans can give a fan a winning Lotto ticket this week. The much-publicized handout by Evans, in which the receiver gave the football from Tom Brady’s 600th touchdown pass to a fan during last Sunday’s game at Raymond James Stadium against the Bears, sent the sports memorabilia industry into a collective coronary.
NFL
IBTimes

Tom Brady Talks Retirement, Wife Gisele Bundchen's Sacrifices For Their Family

Tom Brady is opening up about his wife Gisele Bundchen's focus on their family and the sacrifices she has made in order for him to follow his athletic dreams. The 44-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has managed to balance their marriage and family dynamics with his successful football career, but he admitted on his "Let's Go" podcast Tuesday that his wife had to put her modeling career on hold for their family.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Tom Brady Roasts Bears With Aaron Rodgers ‘I Own You' Joke

Tom Brady roasts Bears with another Aaron Rodgers joke originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Another Hall of Fame quarterback has decided to take a pot shot at the Bears. After Aaron Rodgers made headlines for yelling “I still own you!” following a touchdown run, Tom Brady grabbed some low hanging fruit and congratulated Rodgers on his ownership stake in the team.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Bulls Knicks#Newsday
Washington Post

What to watch in NFL Week 7: Derrick Henry seeks history; Tom Brady seeks redemption

Even by Derrick Henry’s standards, this season is shaping up as special. Henry had his fifth straight 100-yard rushing game Monday night in the Tennessee Titans’ victory over the Buffalo Bills, a performance that included a 76-yard touchdown run that was the NFL’s longest from scrimmage this season. Henry is averaging 130.5 yards per game, putting him on pace for 2,219 yards over 17 games and threatening Eric Dickerson’s single-season record of 2,105 yards, set in 1984. That, of course, was over a 16-game season; Henry’s pace for 16 games is 2,088 yards. He is also on course to become the first NFL player to gain 2,000 yards in back-to-back seasons.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Tedy Bruschi was not a fan of Tom Brady's take about NFL defenses

Tom Brady already has a frosty relationship with NFL defenses, and his comments Monday night won't help his cause. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was a guest on Peyton and Eli Manning's broadcast of ESPN's "Monday Night Football" and at one point took a pretty sizable dig at his defensive rivals.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Julian Edelman’s Tweet About Tom Brady Went Viral

Tom Brady made a special appearance on ESPN’s ManningCast on Monday night with a backwards hat. For some reason, NFL fans couldn’t get enough of his outfit choice. Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman couldn’t help but make a joke about Brady’s backwards hat. During the ManningCast on...
NFL
NBC Chicago

Derrick Rose, Tom Thibodeau Hope Bulls-Knicks Rivalry Is Brewing

Rose, Thibodeau hope Bulls-Knicks rivalry is brewing originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Amid all the anticipation and excitement for Thursday’s “Joakim Noah Night” at the United Center, there’s also a basketball game to be played. And it’s a good one. “I hear about the excitement that’s going on,” Derrick...
NBA
US Magazine

Tom Brady: How I Balance Fatherhood With My Football Career

Working dad! Tom Brady spoke candidly about the highs and lows of raising three children as a professional athlete. “My wife has held down the house for a long time now,” the NFL player, 44, said during the Tuesday, October 26, episode of his SiriusXM “Let’s Go!” podcast of Gisele Bündchen. “I think there are things that she wants to accomplish. She hasn’t worked much in the last 10, 12 years while raising our family and committing to a life in Boston and then moving to Florida [when I signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers]. That’s an issue.”
NFL
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy