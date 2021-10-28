Derrick Rose not thinking about retiring: 'I'm going to try to Tom Brady this thing'

Derrick Rose’s former teammate Joakim Noah is set to be honored in Chicago on Thursday night ahead of a hyped Bulls/Knicks matchup.

Noah represents a tie to Rose’s prime years, when he became the youngest MVP in NBA history before knee injuries altered the course of his career.

But while some former teammates are now retired and being honored by their franchises, Rose has no plans of retiring any time soon.

“No, I try to remove myself from that,” Rose told Newsday when asked if Noah’s night makes him think about having his own with his hometown Bulls one day. “I’m going to try to Tom Brady this thing.”

Brady is 44 years old and coming off a Super Bowl victory, while Rose is 33 years old with a lot of injury baggage. The remark was of course in a somewhat joking manner, at least in terms of the specific age in comparison to Brady, but Rose has made a remarkable turnaround in his career. He was a crucial midseason acquisition for the Knicks last year, helping boost the Knicks offense and becoming a focal point of the team’s scoring attack down the stretch and into the playoffs. He now shares point guard duties with Kemba Walker and has once again been a key cog in a revamped New York offense.

“It’s still breathtaking when he’s coming at you with a head of steam,” head coach Tom Thibodeau said. “I haven’t seen anyone stop him yet. It’s special. That’s his gift. But just understanding the game, it’s like a baseball pitcher adding another pitch. He has seen every defense.”

Rose has revitalized his career in New York with the head coach that saw him become a star in Chicago, and he apparently wants to be around for another decade.

