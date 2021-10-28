CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Introducing WOOD TV8 Insiders

By Charlsie Dewey
WOOD
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOOD TV is launching a new weekly newsletter on Oct. 31. WOOD TV8 Insiders will provide subscribers a first glimpse at exciting station news,...

www.woodtv.com

Popculture

Simon Cowell Leaves Longtime TV Role to Devote Time to Family in Aftermath of Back Injury

Simon Cowell is taking time off to revel in his family life. The news comes amid Cowell spending more time at home to recover from a serious back injury. The talent scout has been a lead judge on X Factor and Britain's Got Talent for nearly 20 years. He will be replaced by Gary Barlow for his highly anticipated new ITV show, Walk The Line. Cowell, 62, will star continue on the show in a behind-the-scenes role as an executive producer.
thesource.com

Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
Floor8

Cardi B shows off grand staircase in new New York home

Cardi B, the multi-award-winning artist and style fashionista, proudly showed off her new home in the Big Apple! The mom-of-two posted a picture of herself posing in the hall in front of a ultra chic sweeping grand staircase while celebrating her success this year. She shared the lengthy message with...
hotnewhiphop.com

Chloe Bailey Shares Another Red Hot Halloween Look

Chloe Bailey is back with more heat. At the beginning of Halloweekend, the 23-year-old delivered an amazingly unique tribute to Angelina Jolie’s Shark Tale character, and earlier this afternoon she dropped off her take on an iconic cartoon character – Betty Boop. The Atlanta-born star’s look consisted of a tousled...
thefocus.news

Who is Conner Floyd in The Young And The Restless?

Fans of The Young And The Restless are curious to know who Conner Floyd is as it appears he has joined the show as a recast. Recent episodes of The Young And The Restless have hinted that Chance Chancellor, played by Donny Boaz, is dead. However, theories are flooding in that Conner Floyd may be taking over the role.
u.today

817.4 Million SHIB Bought by Rapper and American Comedian FunnyMike

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Fox News

Tawny Kitaen's autopsy and toxicology report findings revealed

Video vixen Tawny Kitaen's official autopsy and toxicology records have been released. In documents obtained by Fox News on Tuesday, it shows she had mirtazapine, alprazolam, acetaminophen, pregabalin, and hydrocodone in her system. The coroner's report, performed by the Orange County Coroner Divison, reiterates that Tawny's cause of death was...
TV Fanatic

Chicago Fire Casts Casey's Replacement

Chicago Fire is looking to the future after Jesse Spencer's exit. According to TV Line, the NBC procedural drama has cast Brett Dalton as Jason Pelham. Pelham will appear on Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 7 as the interim Lieutenant following Casey's departure. The outlet states that the Agents of...
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’: Parker Schnabel Revealed the Issues He Had with Rick Ness Starting Own Company

Gold Rush stars Parker Schnabel and Rick Ness have an interesting relationship, to put it simply. Before Ness was a star on the series, he was a bassist in a touring, gothic country band. Thanks to Schnabel though, he found a new calling deep underground and joined the 18-year-old mining prodigy’s team. But as Ness rose through the ranks to Schnabel’s foreman and right-hand man, their relationship began to change, and not necessarily for the better. As with any company, the two stars’ friendship took a backseat to business, creating a strenuous relationship between the two.
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
E! News

The Girl in the Woods

Watch: Krysten Ritter Talks Peacock's Spooky Series "Girl In The Woods" It's no mystery why The Girl in the Woods is a spooky binge this Halloween—and we have one famous raven-haired talent to thank. Krysten Ritter directs and executive produces the highly-anticipated Peacock teen thriller, premiering on Thursday, Oct. 21....
culturemap.com

The Garden Theatre presents Into the Woods

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Into the Woods tells the story of The Baker and his Wife who long to have a child of their own. The neighborhood Witch throws a wrench in their plan when she reveals that she has placed a curse on their family, forbidding them to ever have children. There is a way to reverse the curse, though. The Baker and his Wife must venture into the woods to retrieve a list of oddly-specific items to appease the Witch. Along the way, they encounter other familiar fairy tale personalities, like Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, and Jack (of Jack and the Beanstalk fame), all of whom are also searching for their hearts’ desires, just like the Baker and his Wife are. This mish-mash of fairy tales ensures an evening of hilarity, realization, and heartbreak.
