Marieke Koopman • Chapter One

Although he tends to get overlooked in jazz history books, Albert Nicholas (1900-73) was one of the great New Orleans clarinetists. Part of the New Orleans jazz scene while a teenager, after spending three years in the Merchant Marines, he worked in Chicago with King Oliver (1925-27) and was a key soloist with the Luis Russell Orchestra during 1929-33. Nicholas worked with the Russell band when it was led by Louis Armstrong later in the 1930s, recorded with Jelly Roll Morton during two separate periods (1929-30 and 1939-40), and worked in the 1940s with Bunk Johnson, Kid Ory, Art Hodes and Ralph Sutton. Despite all of that, he did not lead his first record date (five songs) until 1947. In 1953 he moved permanently to France for his last 20 years, only returning to the U.S. on a couple of occasions for record dates. An instantly recognizable soloist, Nicholas was in strong demand during his later years in Europe.

