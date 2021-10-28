CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19: 186 new delta cases found in RI; 1 death

By Shaun Towne
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JUehZ_0cfe5bRb00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 2,000 COVID-19 cases linked to the delta variant have been found since its arrival in Rhode Island, data from the R.I. Department of Health shows.

The Health Department sequences a sample of the new cases each week to screen for the highly contagious variant.

On Wednesday, the data showed a total of 2,163 delta cases, an increase of 186 from last week .

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2chou1_0cfe5bRb00

The Health Department reported 206 new cases overall on Thursday and one additional COVID-19-related death.

Hospitalizations remained at 91, with nine patients in the intensive care unit and seven on ventilators, according to health officials.

The data also showed a slight increase in the rate of community transmission to 128 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.

NEXT: RICAS scores drop after pandemic disrupted learning for RI students

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Weather#Delta#The Health Department#Maps#Charts#Interactive Data#Wpri Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy