Women's Health

This Doctor Uses Machine Learning to Identify Overlooked Causes of Infertility

By Jessica Abo
MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Andrea Vidali is a reproductive endocrinologist, reproductive immunologist, and endometriosis surgeon who is using AI to help families detect overlooked causes of infertility. He sat down with Jessica Abo to discuss his new company, Pregmune, and why he’s on a mission to help patients better understand their fertility...

www.mysanantonio.com

#Infertility Treatment#Fertility#Machine Learning#Reproductive Medicine
