CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Decorating a cake with glitter? Check that it's edible

By CANDICE CHOI
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PDqHR_0cfe4gtR00
Cake Glitter Safety FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2005 file photo, a candy shop owner applies gold luster sugar dust to chocolate-dipped strawberries the family's business in Lebanon, Pa. A report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 says luster dusts that are safe to eat are typically marked as edible, but that others might contain heavy metals and shouldn’t be used on food. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) (Carolyn Kaster)

NEW YORK — (AP) — They make cakes and cupcakes sparkle and shine, but popular decorative glitters can contain toxic metals and aren’t always safe to eat.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a report Thursday that the products known as “luster dust" aren’t all meant to be eaten even if they're labeled “nontoxic." Some should be used for display only, like on a cake topper that's removed.

The report cites investigations by health officials in two states that traced illnesses to baked goods using such dusts.

Rhode Island health officials investigated a report in 2018 of six children becoming sick after a birthday party, with symptoms including vomiting and diarrhea that were consistent with heavy metal poisoning. They all ate a bakery cake with a thick layer of frosting mixed with a "gold dust.”

Testing of a leftover slice of the cake showed it contained copper, as did tests on dust used by the bakery. The report notes the dust was marked as “nonedible,” “nontoxic” and “for decoration only.”

State health officials found widespread use of nonedible luster dust at other bakeries. Brendalee Viveiros, a food safety expert with the Rhode Island health department and co-author of the CDC report, said the state issued guidance on the use of luster dust to businesses.

In 2019, the report also notes that Missouri health officials identified a “primrose petal dust” used to decorate a cake as a lead hazard while investigating elevated lead levels in a 1-year-old child. A jar of bright yellow decoration in the child's home had been used to create flowers for the birthday cake. Lab tests of the dust, which was labeled as “nontoxic," indicated the sample was 25% lead.

A public advisory from the Food and Drug Administration also warns about the potential hazards of eating decorative glitters. It says bakers should check the labels of decorative products used on foods, which are required to have a list of ingredients. If the label only says the product is "nontoxic" or "for decorative purposes only" and doesn't have an ingredient list, the agency said it shouldn't be used on foods.

The agency noted that the glitters can be sold under names including disco dust, twinkle dust, shimmer powder and petal dust.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Macon Telegraph

Toxic ‘luster dust’ cake decoration poisoned 7 kids in Missouri, Rhode Island, CDC says

No one minds a little sparkle on their birthday cake, but federal health officials are warning “not all glitters are created equal.”. Following reports of heavy metals poisonings in Missouri and Rhode Island among children who attended birthday parties, health investigators learned the illnesses were tied to “luster dust,” a cake decoration used to give baked goods a shimmery look.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC6.com

CDC: Decorative Dust on Birthday Cake Made Rhode Island Children Sick

Providence, RI (WLNE) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a final report about a birthday cake that researchers believe made some Rhode Island children sick back in 2018. CDC researchers say the illnesses can be attributed to a product known as “luster dust”, which is commonly used to decorate cakes. The multi-year study found that bakers and consumers need to be more aware that the label “non-toxic” on a product does not mean that it is safe to eat. These findings align with the results of an investigation conducted by the Rhode Island Department of Health at the time of the illnesses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
L.A. Weekly

LA Weekly’s Halloween Edible Guide 2021

While traditionally known as the global editorial epicenter of heat flowers and hash, we always make sure to highlight a lineup of edibles we know will make your Halloween great. As with most editions, this year features some Halloween-themed fun in addition to new products that are on point. So...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
Rhode Island State
jamiesfeast.com

Vintage Grandma’s Cream Cake

This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
goodhousekeeping.com

20 Christmas cake decoration ideas

Christmas cake decorations needn’t be hard to achieve. From a simple star to a more detailed ‘Frozen’ theme, our Christmas cake decoration ideas will transform your Christmas cake into a show-stopper. One of our very favourite Christmas cake decoration schemes is our magical forest Christmas cake. If perfectly smooth royal...
FOOD & DRINKS
Brainerd Dispatch

Ask the Master Gardener: Pumpkins, gourds used for holiday decorations are generally not edible

Answer: The terms pumpkin, gourd, and squash can be confusing. These plants are all members of the cucurbit family, which also include summer squash, zucchini, cucumbers and melons. People generally do not eat the pumpkins grown for jack-o’-lanterns because they are stringy and tasteless; however, the seeds are good roasted. Pie pumpkins are smaller and have sweeter fruit. Pumpkins bred for eating have good flavor and color and contain many vitamins and minerals.
BRAINERD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Layer Cake
northgwinnettvoice.com

Three local restaurants fail recent health inspections

Three local restaurants were given failing scores on their most recent health inspections following routine visits by the Georgia Department of Public Health. The three restaurants were Cuppoki inside the Mall of Georgia, Mika French Sushi in Sugar Hill and The Cheesecake Factory at the Mall of Georgia. The first...
RESTAURANTS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
FDA
Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
AGRICULTURE
thebrag.com

Macca’s are flogging $1 Big Macs all day

Macca’s are bringing back their ’30 days 30 deals’ promotion for November, and they’re kicking off the proceedings with $1 Big Macs. Summer is fast approaching and it’s time to shed our inhibitions. By inhibitions, I mean any semblance of a health-conscious diet we’ve spent most of the year establishing. For the next two months, we are leaning into culinary chaos. I’m talking KFC delivery for breakfast, 2 am Filet-o-Fish meals, Coke No Sugar as a substitute for water. The theme is hedonism and the weapon of choice is hot chips.
RESTAURANTS
HuffingtonPost

Actor Kristy Swanson, Who Spread Virus Misinformation, Is Hospitalized With COVID-19

Actor Kristy Swanson, the original “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” said Monday she has been hospitalized in New Jersey after contracting COVID-19. “Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands,” she tweeted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘I’ve experienced states of consciousness beyond this life’: The people turning to psychedelics on their deathbeds

Thomas Hartle is an unlikely psychedelics adventurer. The 53-year-old father of two from Saskatoon, Canada, describes himself as being “about as ordinary and boring as white bread.” Until a few years ago, he had never even considered taking any sort of illegal substance. “I grew up in the ‘This is your brain on drugs’ generation,” he tells me when we speak over a video call, referring to the notorious anti-drugs campaign launched in 1987 that featured that memorable slogan over the image of an egg frying on a skillet. “I considered that whole class of drugs as not just unhelpful,...
CANCER
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
62K+
Followers
74K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy