Energy Industry

Eversource: More Damage Assessment Necessary Before Power Restoration

capecoddaily.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHYANNIS – Eversource officials said that service crews are clearing damages...

capecoddaily.com

Dothan Eagle

Power restored after Dothan substation fire

Approximately 2,500 Dothan residences and businesses were without power Tuesday afternoon after a fire at an electrical substation on Choctaw Street. Power was restored around 4 p.m. Portions of the Brentwood subdivision and homes in the Garden District as well as several businesses were affected by the power outage. Traffic...
DOTHAN, AL
nbcboston.com

Power Restored to Most in Mass. Sunday After Nor'easter

Eversource and National Grid said that power has been restored for most Massachusetts residents who were left in the dark after a powerful nor'easter slammed the state Tuesday night into Wednesday. Around 1,575 customers were still without electricity statewide Sunday afternoon, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. That's down...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Wicked Local

Power restoration progressing

WAREHAM – As of 6:07 p.m. Saturday, Eversource was reporting less than one percent of Wareham without power, 7% without power in Marion, 10% without power in Mattapoisett, and less than one percent without power in Rochester. The outage report is updated approximately every 15 to 30 minutes. Facing more...
WAREHAM, MA
capecoddaily.com

Eversource Continues Work To Restore Power On Cape & Islands

HYANNIS – Eversource is continuing to work in the ongoing effort to restore power to the Cape & Islands following the Nor’Easter that struck on Tuesday night, rendering over 500,000 customers without power in Eastern Massachusetts. Crews have restored power in large swaths of the Cape, but some areas are still experiencing… .
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS Boston

Eversource, National Grid Restore Power To Most Massachusetts Customers With Outages After Nor’easter

BOSTON (CBS) — Crews from National Grid and Eversource have restored power to most of the Massachusetts homes and businesses that experienced outages following a devastating Nor’easter. As of 4 p.m. on Saturday, there are now only a little over 25,000 homes and businesses in the state without power, a significant drop from nearly half a million on Wednesday. On Thursday, both utilities companies said that power would mostly be restored by Saturday around 6 p.m. “As of 12:15 p.m., crews have restored power to more than 473,000 homes and businesses, and Eversource expects to have the vast majority of the approximately 13,000...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
cbslocal.com

Crews Work Into The Night To Restore Power In Duxbury

BOSTON (CBS) — Three days after the nor’easter hit Massachusetts, power outages are still a problem for many residents. The CEO of Eversource said, “this is one of the largest effort that Eversource has been involved with for quite some time.”. Crews in Duxbury worked into the night on Friday.
DUXBURY, MA
capecoddaily.com

Amid Power Outages, MEMA Issues Generator Safety Tips

HYANNIS – Thousands of people across the Cape and Islands are still without power following this week’s nor’easter. That’s prompting the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency to remind residents to be safe if they are using a power generator. Due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, MEMA advised that generators… .
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ksro.com

Most Santa Rosa Customers Have Power Restored

The power is back on for most Santa Rosa residents following outages that left thousands in the dark. PG&E says just 129 customers are still without power in Santa Rosa as of early this morning. The utility says the weekend rain caused the biggest storm-related service impact for the month of October since 2009. PG&E says it will be working through the week to restore power to everyone still in the dark across the state.
SANTA ROSA, CA
krcrtv.com

PG&E working to restore power to Northstate customers

DURHAM, Calif. — PG&E crews are working to restore power to many customers throughout the Northstate who lost power over the weekend. On Monday, crews worked along Durham-Pentz Road in Butte County, restoring two power poles damaged during Sunday's storm that caused 134 customers to lose power. In total, more...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
HeraldNet

PUD restores power and braces for new windy problems

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — Storm damage cut power to about 55,000 Snohomish County Public Utility District customers Sunday. By noon Monday, the PUD had restored power to most. But about 1,600 customers, mostly in the Bothell and Lynnwood areas, were waiting for repairs to downed lines and blown transformers, according to the PUD’s outage map.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

