Eversource: More Damage Assessment Necessary Before Power Restoration

BOSTON (CBS) — Crews from National Grid and Eversource have restored power to most of the Massachusetts homes and businesses that experienced outages following a devastating Nor’easter. As of 4 p.m. on Saturday, there are now only a little over 25,000 homes and businesses in the state without power, a significant drop from nearly half a million on Wednesday. On Thursday, both utilities companies said that power would mostly be restored by Saturday around 6 p.m. “As of 12:15 p.m., crews have restored power to more than 473,000 homes and businesses, and Eversource expects to have the vast majority of the approximately 13,000...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO