CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Antlers' Director Scott Cooper on the Wendigo Within: 'You Can't Escape It'

NewsTimes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat happens when an ancient antlered monster, generational family trauma and middle school bullies all meet in the middle? Scott Cooper had a lot to say on the subject. From the collaboration of director and co-writer Cooper – who directed “Crazy Heart” and “Hostiles” – and producer Guillermo del Toro, “Antlers”...

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
No Film School

The Ways Scott Cooper Subverts Horror in 'Antlers'

Visionary writer/director Scott Cooper speaks with No Film School. I have been waiting for Antlers for a very long time. I remember telling multiple people two years ago about a gorgeous new horror trailer I'd just seen, set in the Pacific Northwest and featuring some of my favorite actors. I was excited. Then, of course, the pandemic hit, and theatrical releases got put on hold.
MOVIES
dailydead.com

Interview: Co-Writer/Director Scott Cooper Discusses His Approach to ANTLERS, How the Film Tapped into His Love for Horror and More

After being delayed due to the pandemic, Scott Cooper’s Antlers is finally arriving in theaters this Friday courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. Produced by Oscar winner and monster enthusiast Guillermo del Toro and co-written by Cooper, Nick Antosca (who wrote the short story that Antlers was based upon), and Henry Chaisson, Antlers transports viewers to an isolated Oregon town being terrorized by the legendary Wendigo, and a small boy named Lucas (played by Jeremy T. Thomas) at the center of it all. Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons co-star.
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Scott Cooper on stepping into the world of the supernatural with folk horror Antlers

With each passing Scott Cooper production, we see something different. From Crazy Heart to Out of the Furnace to Black Mass, the director’s work takes the viewer into new worlds – and his latest is emblematic of this notion. Antlers in his first foray into the supernatural, with a folk-horror approach, and it’s a film we were thrilled to have the opportunity to speak to Cooper about. We discuss the project at hand and his career as a whole – and you can watch our chat in its entirety below.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexandre Desplat
Person
Nick Antosca
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Amy Madigan
Person
Keri Russell
Person
Jesse Plemons
Person
Rory Cochrane
bostonhassle.com

REVIEW: Antlers (2021) dir. Scott Cooper

As a genre, horror has a funny way of representing cinema at both its most original and its most derivative. With its natural inclination toward the supernatural and the disorienting, horror filmmakers can be remarkably adept at slipping canny social commentary and true experimentation into what is, on its surface, a crowd-pleasing thrill ride. But for each innovator in horror there are a dozen mercenaries, and each jolt of originality within the genre is followed by an entire cycle of pale, formulaic imitators. We saw this happen forty years ago, when the bold, auteurist fright films of the 1970s were followed by the slasher-industrial complex of the ‘80s. History, of course, tends to repeat: just as the 2010s saw new life breathed into the genre by a wave of daring indies and stately studio pictures, so do the 2020s appear intent on capturing that zeitgeist and beating it into the ground. But where the horror films of the 1980s synthesized the brutal scares of the ‘70s into fun, poppy trash, the current cycle appears intent on translating the seriousness of “elevated” horror without the gambits that made the genre’s past decade so thrilling. I went into Antlers hoping for something unique, but left mostly bummed out.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

‘Antlers’ review: Best Wendigo story ever?

Antlers is a character and story driven horror story based on an old myth. This is somewhat surprising considering the actual lore is given little more than lip service over the course of the film. The plot follows a young boy named Lucas Weaver (Jeremy T. Thomas) who seems to have a troubled home life. He does, but not in the way anyone expects.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Antlers Director Scott Cooper Would Love To Make A Romantic Comedy Starring Christian Bale [Exclusive]

You might be under the belief that Christian Bale has never and will never appear in a romantic comedy, probably since that's pretty much exactly what he came out and said a few years back when he basically said "American Psycho" is the closest he'll ever get to one. The Oscar-winning actor saying "I was asked to do a romantic comedy recently and I thought they'd lost their minds" sounds as definitive as it gets, although we beg to differ considering that incredible ABC Family promo for "Batman Begins" that aired some time ago. But that doesn't mean filmmaker Scott Cooper, the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland State University#Del Toro#Native American
seattlerefined.com

Review: 'Antlers' is like a depressing blanket that you can't push off

Shot in fall 2018 and set to release in April 2020 - a date that is sure to make anyone cringe in uncomfortable remembrance - "Antlers" is finally reaching audiences, but the delay may not make the heart grow fonder. Even with visionary filmmaker Guillermo del Toro producing, this horror flick uses a mythological creature from indigenous folklore to make a statement about the socio-economic state of the country. Political horror has found a wider audience over the years, particularly since Jordan Peele found his unique, alluring voice, but "Antlers" focuses too much on the morose, giving audiences no break as the film only gets darker, weirder and farther down a well of endless despair.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Filmmaker Scott Cooper on ‘Antlers’ and His Upcoming Christian Bale Projects

Scott Cooper may be new to the horror genre, but Antlers still has his signature all over it. From forgotten towns to the mistreatment of indigenous peoples, Antlers revisits many of the elements and themes that have defined Cooper’s films since 2009’s Crazy Heart. The pandemic-delayed creature feature centers around a young boy (Jeremy T. Thomas) who’s forced to take care of his family after their life-altering encounter with the Wendigo, a mythological deer-like creature. Cooper’s first foray into horror was actually spearheaded by an Oscar winner who happens to know a thing or two about movie monsters. “Guillermo del Toro...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Dune’ Leads Domestic Box Office Again as ‘Antlers,’ ‘Last Night in Soho’ Struggle to Scare Up Crowds

The domestic box office was lighter on the treats and heavier on the tricks during Halloween weekend, capping an otherwise busy October at the movies on a muted note. Horror movies “Antlers” and “Last Night in Soho” opened nationwide and struggled to scare up strong ticket sales, leaving last weekend’s champion “Dune” to rule over box office charts again. It’s the first time since COVID-19 that people could safely celebrate the spooky holiday, so it’s understandable that audiences opted to trick-or-treat or go to costumed parties rather than visit their local multiplex. “Dune,” the big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s influential sci-fi novel,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wearebreakingnews.com

Will Smith Shocks Confessing That He Thought About Taking His Own Life

In the new YouTube Originals series, Will Smith reviews his life like never before. During the two years of the coronavirus pandemic, Will Smith’s life changed considerably. He acquired some bad habits and, according to what he said in recent days, is now dedicated to ordering his routine and recovering a daily life similar to the one he had before the quarantine began. In addition, the actor is preparing for the premiere of The Best Shape Of My Life, the YouTube Originals series that portrays this particular moment in his career and intimacy.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Chloe Bailey Shares Another Red Hot Halloween Look

Chloe Bailey is back with more heat. At the beginning of Halloweekend, the 23-year-old delivered an amazingly unique tribute to Angelina Jolie’s Shark Tale character, and earlier this afternoon she dropped off her take on an iconic cartoon character – Betty Boop. The Atlanta-born star’s look consisted of a tousled...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

John Cena In Negotiations To Star In Action-Comedy Movie ‘Freelance’ From ‘Taken’ Director Pierre Morel — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: F9: The Fast Saga and The Suicide Squad star John Cena is in negotiations to star in Pierre Morel (Taken) action-comedy film Freelance, which Stuart Ford’s AGC will be selling at the upcoming virtual American Film Market. Endurance Media’s Steve Richards will produce the package alongside Sentient Entertainment’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin. Endurance will co-finance with AGC. UTA and ICM are handling domestic. The project, which is budgeted in the $40 million range, follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the states. After several years of mortgage payments, school...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Bruce Willis Wins Halloween 2021 with Unrecognizable Costume

Actor Bruce Willis has played plenty of costume-inspiring characters over the years. Hardly a Halloween goes by without at least a few Die Hard John McClane or Pulp Fiction Butch Coolidge sightings. So what did the man responsible for all of these timeless characters go with for his costume? Well, we’re not really sure. And maybe that’s the point of his “rando guy” getup.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Smallwood’: Julie White To Co-Star In CBS Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Julie White is set as a series regular opposite Pete Holmes in CBS comedy Smallwood, based on professional bowler Tom Smallwood’s life, from writer Mark Gross and producers David Hollander and Brian D’Arcy James. Smallwood stars Crashing’s Pete Holmes as Tom, a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler. As a skilled player, Tom knows that in bowling you get two chances; no matter what you do with the first ball, you get another one...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy