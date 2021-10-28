CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones: Remains sidelined Thursday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Peoples-Jones (groin) didn't practice Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. The report notes that Peoples-Jones...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Broncos’ Von Miller Is Seething And Making Threats

Three weeks does not make or break a season, especially early on in a 17-week season. But let's face it, there isn't a whole lot more time for the Denver Broncos to figure this out and right the ship. The first three weeks of the season and the last three...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Ben Roethlisberger Has A Joke For Cleveland Browns Fans

Death, taxes, and Ben Roethlisberger winning in Cleveland used to be the status quo. With the veteran quarterback’s career coming to an end and an emerging Browns team, “Big Ben’s” dominant days are behind him. Still, that doesn’t stop Roethlisberger from firing off a sly crack every now and again.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Have Made Official Decision On Jarvis Landry

The Cleveland Browns have been dealt almost exclusively bad news on the injury front over the past few days. But ahead of tonight’s big game against the Denver Broncos, they made a big decision on star wide receiver Jarvis Landry. On Thursday, the Browns officially activated Landry off injured reserve....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Fantasy#American Football#Browns#The Akron Beacon Journal#Peoples Jones
The Spun

Breaking: Browns Announce Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

On Wednesday morning, the Cleveland Browns announced an official decision on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. He will NOT start Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield has been dealing with a significant injury to his non-throwing shoulder that will cause him to miss the game. With Mayfield officially out,...
NFL
FanSided

New England Patriots rumors: 1 Odell Beckham Jr. trade the Browns must consider

Perhaps the ultimate reclamation project for New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick would be trading for and reviving the career of one Odell Beckham Jr. If you are a Patriots fan, you know we’ve done this trade rumor dance many times when it comes to Beckham Jr. dating back to his time with the New York Giants. So, could and would Belichick make those rumors a reality now that the one quarterback the 28-year-old receiver wanted to play for is now leading the way for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. gets shocking treatment from Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski after loss to Chargers

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t quite made an impact worthy of his superstar status on the Cleveland Browns this season, and it appears that his role on the team isn’t getting any better. Even without Jarvis Landry, who is sidelined with an injury, Beckham continues to struggle for production downfield. Baker Mayfield targeted Beckham Jr. just three times in the Browns’ 47-42 road loss in Week 5 against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Suffer Crushing Injury Blow Against The Steelers

The Cleveland Browns are going to have to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers without the services of right tackle Jack Conklin for the rest of the afternoon. Conklin, who missed the Browns’ last two games with a knee injury, exited today’s game in the first half after hurting his elbow. He was carted off the field.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst: Cleveland Browns Season “Is Over”

For the first time since 2018, a quarterback other than Baker Mayfield will get the starting nod for the Cleveland Browns. But one NFL analyst believes that Baker’s injury marks the end of the Browns’ season. On Wednesday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, NFL analyst Domonique Foxworth declared that the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham Jr. Deadline News

Odell Beckham Jr. was supposed to take the Cleveland Browns‘ offense to the next level when he was acquired by the team in 2019. Unfortunately, those plans have not yet come to fruition. With the trade deadline several hours away, NFL fans have been anxiously waiting to see if the...
NFL
FanSided

Browns will be without Nick Chubb on Thursday night

The Cleveland Browns will not have Nick Chubb available for Thursday Night Football. The injuries are starting to pile up for the Cleveland Browns, as starting running back Nick Chubb has officially been ruled out for Week 7’s Thursday Night Football game vs. the Denver Broncos. Chubb did not play...
NFL
CBS Sports

Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: In line to start Thursday

Johnson is slated for his first career start Thursday versus the Broncos after fellow running back Nick Chubb (calf) was ruled out and Kareem Hunt (calf) went on injured reserve, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports. Since joining the Browns in May 2019 after a stint with Orlando in the AAF,...
NFL
CBS Sports

Browns' Baker Mayfield: Aiming to play Thursday

Mayfield (shoulder) isn't certain whether he'll practice Tuesday, but he expects to suit up Thursday against the Broncos, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. Mayfield has been tending to an injury in his left non-throwing shoulder since Week 2, an issue that he aggravated this past Sunday against the Cardinals. The Browns are getting a second opinion on the issue, but Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports that Mayfield's status is more TBD than the quarterback himself indicated. Fortunately for Mayfield, the Browns believe the partially torn labrum in his shoulder isn't structurally worse than it was prior to getting taken down by Arizona's J.J. Watt on a strip sack, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic. It remains to be seen if Mayfield will join his teammates on the practice field Tuesday, but any activity there would bode well for his availability for Thursday's game.
NFL
CBS Sports

Browns' Case Keenum: Draws Thursday night start

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Keenum will start Thursday's game against the Broncos in place of Baker Mayfield (shoulder), Dan Labbe of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Mayfield presumably will be ruled out for the contest while he recovers from a complete tear of the labrum in his non-throwing...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy