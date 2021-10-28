Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones: Remains sidelined Thursday

Mayfield (shoulder) isn't certain whether he'll practice Tuesday, but he expects to suit up Thursday against the Broncos, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. Mayfield has been tending to an injury in his left non-throwing shoulder since Week 2, an issue that he aggravated this past Sunday against the Cardinals. The Browns are getting a second opinion on the issue, but Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports that Mayfield's status is more TBD than the quarterback himself indicated. Fortunately for Mayfield, the Browns believe the partially torn labrum in his shoulder isn't structurally worse than it was prior to getting taken down by Arizona's J.J. Watt on a strip sack, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic. It remains to be seen if Mayfield will join his teammates on the practice field Tuesday, but any activity there would bode well for his availability for Thursday's game.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO