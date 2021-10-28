Zacks.com featured highlights include: Tri Pointe, Comstock, Coterra, and GasLog

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL – October 1, 2021 – Stocks in this week’s article are Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. TPH , Comstock Resources, Inc. CRK , Coterra Energy Inc. CTRA , and GasLog Partners LP GLOP .

Buy These 4 Top-Ranked Stocks with Upgraded Broker Ratings

Market sentiments have been fairly positive in the past several days amid solid third-quarter results. While it indicates that fresh investments could be profitable, you could end up buying overvalued stocks.

Wondering how to pick the right stocks? One way is to follow rating upgrades by brokers.

As brokers directly communicate with the top management, they have an in-depth idea about what’s happening in a particular company. They also diligently go through the company’s publicly available documents and even attend conference calls.

Further, brokers have a thorough understanding of the overall sector and industry. They place the company fundamentals against the current economic backdrop to figure out how the stock will fare as an investment.

Therefore, when brokers upgrade a stock, you can rely on their judgment. But solely depending on broker upgrades is not a good way to build your investment portfolio. Several other factors should be taken into consideration to ensure stable returns.

#Gaslog Partners Lp#Investment Advisory#Investment Decisions#Zacks Investment Research#Markets#Immediate Release Chicago#Tri Pointe Homes Inc#Tph#Comstock Resources Inc#Crk#Coterra Energy Inc#Ctra#Gaslog Partners#Upgraded Broker
