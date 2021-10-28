CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs aim to get on track as Giants visit Arrowhead Stadium

By DAVE SKRETTA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jnXCG_0cfe2hYu00
1 of 7

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — New York Giants coach Joe Judge made a good point about the struggling Kansas City Chiefs this week when he was asked whether the rest of the league had finally caught up to the two-time defending AFC champs.

“I mean, how’d the league catch up to them?” Judge asked. “Is everyone as fast as Tyreek Hill?”

Nah, the truth is Hill remains one of the fastest players in the league. And for all their warts, especially on defense, the Chiefs still have a dynamic offense with Patrick Mahomes pulling the trigger and Hill and Travis Kelce catching his passes.

“I think it’s a foolish narrative for us to buy into,” Judge said, “if we think this team isn’t as good as they are. This is a damn good team. They’re explosive, they’re very dangerous. These guys are going to be playing their best ball Monday night.”

That would be the first time this season.

The Chiefs (3-4) are near the bottom of the league in turnover differential at minus-10, and their defense — both on the ground and through the air — has been abysmal. They’re coming off a 27-3 drubbing by Tennessee, and losses to the Bills, Chargers and Ravens means they have lost the tiebreaker to just about everyone ahead of them.

“We just kind of are not playing well enough,” said Mahomes, who will play Monday night despite taking a wicked blow to the head against the Titans. “It’s just the little things here and there that we are not dong well.

“If it’s a pass that I need to throw to a certain point, I’m missing the pass. If it’s a shot downfield, we didn’t get the ball out in exactly the right way. If you look at the talent overall, people are playing hard and doing what they need to do.”

If the Chiefs are going to get on track, the timing couldn’t be a whole lot better.

The Giants (2-5) are coming off a solid win over slip-sliding Carolina, but they have only won one other game. Their offense has a bunch of injured skill players, including a lingering ankle injury to star running back Saquon Barkley, and the defense just lost playmaking safety Jabrill Peppers to a torn knee ligament.

It’s the start of a stretch in which Kansas City plays five of six games at home with a bye week thrown in the mix.

“There’s a handful or two handfuls of things that we’ve got to get straight,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, “and that’s coaching and that’s playing. So, without going into a whole lot of detail because we’ve still got a lot of games here to play, the obvious I think is what you guys can see — and that’s got to be fixed.

“If it’s fixed, you’re going to have a chance to win every football game. If it’s not fixed, then you’re going to struggle.”

MAYBE THIS WEEK

Giants tight end Evan Engram is being paid $6 million after the club picked up his fifth-year option, but he missed the first two games of the season with a calf injury and then lost a fumble against Atlanta. Engram started showing signs of waking up last weekend, catching a team-high six passes for 44 yards. He is third on the team with 20 catches for 171 yards.

EATING UP THE DEFENSE

Mahomes is probably giddy thinking about facing the Giants defense.

Teddy Bridgewater threw for 264 yards and two TDs as Denver piled up 420 yards of offense in Week 1. Taylor Heinicke was 34 of 46 for 336 yards and two TDs in helping Washington gain 407 yards. Matt Ryan, Dak Prescott and Matthew Stafford also shredded the Giants. In fact, their only good showing was last week, when they limited Carolina to 173 yards.

NUMBERS DON’T LIE

Two pretty clear indicators of a defense’s success are turnovers and sacks. Well, the Chiefs are near the bottom of the league with seven takeaways and they’re tied for last with Jacksonville with eight sacks.

“I knew coming in that every game’s not given, it’s earned. You just have to earn wins in this league,” said Chiefs rookie Nick Bolton, who had a career-best 15 tackles and four tackles for loss against Tennessee last week. “We just have to continue to do that, continue to get better, and come in next week focused and ready to play.”

NUMBERS DON’T LIE, PART 2

The Chiefs are still waiting for a No. 2 wide receiver to step up. Demarcus Robinson has played 72% of offensive snaps but has just 11 catches for 133 yards and two scores. Mecole Hardman has coughed up two fumbles. Josh Gordon is still trying to learn the offense and has one catch for 11 yards through his first three games.

“They’re explosive,” Giants safety Xavier McKinney insisted. “They’re able to make explosive plays, game-changing plays. They’ve got a lot of playmakers on their offense that are able to do a lot of things in space.”

THIS DOESN’T BODE WELL

The Giants are 6-20 against Super Bowl runners-up when they play the following season.

Last year, New York was crushed by the 49ers 36-9 at MetLife Stadium The loss was the Giants’ third in a row against teams defeated in the previous Super Bowl. Their most recent victory was on Dec. 2, 2007, against the Bears in Chicago.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Says Chiefs vs. Packers Will Have Notable Guest

In less than a week, football fans will get to see one of the best games of the season as the Green Bay Packers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will travel to Kansas City for a massive showdown against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. While the Chiefs have struggled this season, they opened as the betting favorite.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs, Steelers Trade

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade involving outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in return for Ingram. Ingram requested a trade last week due to a lack of playing time in...
NFL
FanSided

Kansas City Chiefs: What to do about Tyrann Mathieu’s future?

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off their worst loss of the Patrick Mahomes era. And that sounds like an understatement. The supposed second-half redemption we saw against the Football Team apparently got left in Kansas City this past week when the Chiefs traveled to Nashville to play the Tennessee Titans. Or maybe it got left on the plane.
NFL
FanSided

Did Giants get screwed by refs with facemask call in loss to Chiefs?

Referees called a phantom facemask against the Giants on the Kansas City Chiefs game-winning drive, potentially costing New York the game. The Chiefs managed to just squeak by the Giants on Monday Night Football, 20-17. They can thank the referees for an assist. On the game-winning field goal drive with...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Taylor Heinicke
New York Sports Nation

Get Ready for Giants vs. Panthers with the First Regular Season Game at MetLife Stadium

The New York Football Giants are crawling through what has been a miserable season up to this point. On Sunday, the 3-3 Carolina Panthers come into town to take on the G-Men. Despite the Giants struggles, they have a chance to get a victory against a Panthers team coming off of three straight losses. To get ready for this matchup, let’s kick it back to 2010, where the Giants opened up MetLife Stadium against the Panthers on opening weekend.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 things the Chiefs can do to help the offense get back on track

While the Kansas City Chiefs offense remains one of the top offensive units in the league, they’ve sputtered in recent weeks. There are lots of levels to the Chiefs’ struggles on offense, but one glaring one has been the team’s inability to execute against Cover 2 defensive looks. As of Week 7, Patrick Mahomes had faced two-high coverage more than any quarterback in the league this season. There’s a reason that opponents are running that coverage at such a high rate against Kansas City.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metlife Stadium#Arrowhead Stadium#American Football#Ap#New York Giants#Kansas City Chiefs#Afc Champs#Bills#Chargers#Ravens#Titans
giants.com

Notes & Stats: Giants get on track vs. Carolina

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Notes and statistics from the Giants' 25-3 victory against the Carolina Panthers in MetLife Stadium:. *The Giants improved their record this season to 2-5 overall and 1-3 at home. They next play on Monday night, Nov. 1, against the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL
kion546.com

Chiefs aim to turn season around with rare win over Giants

The Chiefs have dominated the AFC the past few years, though at 3-4 they’re facing an uphill challenge to make the playoffs this season. But when it comes to facing the Giants, the Chiefs have been the ones dominated. They have lost 11 of the 14 matchups heading into Monday night’s game at Arrowhead Stadium. The only three wins by Kansas City have come at home: 38-17 in 1983, 20-17 in overtime in 1995, and 31-7 in 2013.
NFL
chatsports.com

New York Giants: Logan Ryan addresses the hated MetLife Stadium turf

The New York Giants and Jets play in one of the NFL’s more high-end stadiums. After all, MetLife Stadium only opened in 2010 and cost $1.6 billion to build. That’s $1.9 billion based on 2020’s currency values. The stadium is set to host prestigious events well into the future such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final. With that being said, Giants safety Logan Ryan still has a problem with it: the turf.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Sports Nation

Get Ready for Giants vs. Chiefs with the Giants 1992 Upset

The Giants were able to pull this fan base out from the abyss with a blowout win against Carolina last Sunday. Following that victory, the Giants face a daunting task as they head into the back to back AFC Champions home field in Kansas City. The Chiefs are 10 point favorites in this game, making the Giants heavy underdogs. If the Giants want to reignite the fire in this season, an upset win in Arrowhead would certainly accomplish that goal. The Giants need to look no farther than their 1992 matchup with the Chiefs for motivation.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

637K+
Followers
340K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy