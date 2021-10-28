The Beverly Glenn-Copeland Renaissance Continues

Ahead of a new 25th anniversary reissue, the R.E.M. singer digs deep into the songs on the band's final album with drummer Bill Berry. I have a theory about R.E.M.’s tenth album, New Adventures In Hi-Fi, but who doesn’t? In the final seconds of the final song, “Electrolite,” the music falls away and leaves Michael Stipe to sing the final line a cappella: “I’m outta here.” But what if he’s actually saying, “I’m out to here”? What if the man known for mumble-singing on the band’s earliest albums was picking that technique back up and pointedly slurring his words to leave the song and the album open-ended? Rather than bowing out of something, that line becomes a way of measuring how far he and the band have come. It’s R.E.M. marking their place in the world, which at that very moment is high up Mulholland Drive overlooking Los Angeles. It’s not a farewell; it’s a greeting, an arrival.

