Visual Art

The Beverly Glenn-Copeland Renaissance Continues

By Lucy Dean Stockton
Stereogum
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the summer of 2021, Glenn Copeland, the artist born Beverly Glenn-Copeland, gave a performance every day at the Guggenheim museum, projected as an 84-foot tall version of himself. As part of artist Wu Tsang’s exhibition Anthem, Copeland seems to possess the entire building, visible from all angles, reaching from floor...

First Showing

Beverly Glenn-Copeland's Story in 'Keyboard Fantasies' Doc Trailer

"This film, this artist, this music, this story: all rare gems." Greenwich Ent. has released an official trailer for Keyboard Fantasies, a compelling documentary about a musician not many people have heard of. As a sci-fi obsessed woman living in isolation, Beverly Glenn-Copeland self-released "Keyboard Fantasies" in 1986. Recorded in an Atari-powered home studio, the cassette had 7 tracks of a "folk-electronica hybrid." Three decades later the musician - now Glenn Copeland - began to receive messages from around the world, thanking him for the music they'd just discovered. Courtesy of a rare-record collector in Japan, a reissue of Keyboard Fantasies and subsequent plays by Four Tet, Caribou and more, the music had finally found its audience two generations down the line. The film "sees the protagonist commit his life and music to screen for the first time - an intimate coming of age story spinning pain and the suffering of prejudice into rhythm, hope and joy." Don't know much about this, but it sounds great! Another intriguing discovery - check it out.
MOVIES
Wiscnews.com

Go away with … Misty Copeland

Born in Kansas City, Missouri, and raised in San Pedro, California, Misty Copeland understands her role as a trailblazer in the classical dance world. She is the first Black female principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre. That’s one reason why the New York Times bestselling author decided to write “Black Ballerinas: My Journey to Our Legacy” (Aladdin, $19.99), a children’s book that releases on November 2 (https://mistycopeland.com/store/). Copeland is already at work on her next book, which will be about the late ballerina, Raven Wilkinson, who was allowed to perform with the Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo, under the condition that she present herself as a white woman.
THEATER & DANCE
beverlypress.com

Glimpse the Renaissance at the Getty

The Getty will present an exhibition featuring the works of Hans Holbein through Jan. 9. When Holbein emerged on the competitive European artistic scene in 1515, portraiture had only recently become fashionable among wealthy patrons outside royal and aristocratic circles. A versatile artist with exceptional skills as a draftsman and painter, Holbein rendered the physical appearance of a variety of sitters with great precision, while his compositions conveyed their values and ideals.
MUSEUMS
Stereogum

Ought Break Up, Members Form New Band Cola

Ought are no more. Today, the Montreal post-punk band announced that they have broken up. “We are no longer active as a band,” they wrote in a statement on their Instagram, continuing:. When we started Ought in 2012 we had no greater aspirations than to play and write music together,...
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Holter
Person
Kelsey Lu
Person
Justin Vernon
Stereogum

Anthology Recordings Is Reissuing Three Obscure ’70s LPs From Artists On Their Incredible Sad About The Times Comp

Anthology Recordings, the reissue arm of the Mexican Summer label group, released Still Sad, a sequel to the 2019 compilation Sad About The Times, earlier this year. Put together by the label’s Keith Abrahmsson and Total Control’s Mikey Young, they’re both well-curated collections of spacey AOR from forgotten private press troubadours.
ROCK MUSIC
wgvunews.org

Glenn Bulthuis

Musician Glenn Bulthuis shares his latest news, playing live this weekend with the Tonedeafs, the music of the Beatles and more on tap. We talk to Glenn and hear his tunes. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Michael Stipe Looks Back On R.E.M.’s New Adventures In Hi-Fi 25 Years Later

Ahead of a new 25th anniversary reissue, the R.E.M. singer digs deep into the songs on the band's final album with drummer Bill Berry. I have a theory about R.E.M.’s tenth album, New Adventures In Hi-Fi, but who doesn’t? In the final seconds of the final song, “Electrolite,” the music falls away and leaves Michael Stipe to sing the final line a cappella: “I’m outta here.” But what if he’s actually saying, “I’m out to here”? What if the man known for mumble-singing on the band’s earliest albums was picking that technique back up and pointedly slurring his words to leave the song and the album open-ended? Rather than bowing out of something, that line becomes a way of measuring how far he and the band have come. It’s R.E.M. marking their place in the world, which at that very moment is high up Mulholland Drive overlooking Los Angeles. It’s not a farewell; it’s a greeting, an arrival.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Stereogum

Stream Jónsi’s Surprise New Album Obsidian

Last year, Sigur Rós frontman and multidisciplinary artist Jónsi Birgisson released Shiver, the long-awaited follow-up to his 2010 solo debut Go. Now, Jónsi has swooped in with a surprise third album: Obsidian, which is available to stream. Co-produced and mixed by Paul Corley, Obsidian is inspired by the March 2021...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Sis – “Double Rapture”

Berkeley-based singer and multi-instrumentalist Sis — aka Jenny Gillespie Mason, the founder of Native Cat Recordings — has announced a new EP, Gnani, which follows last year’s one-off “Finger-paint” and the 2019 LP Gas Station Roses. Along with the news is a brand-new single, “Double Rapture,” which is available to stream below.
MUSIC
WNYC

Melissa Lozada-Oliva's 'Dreaming of You,' Entertainment Industry Working Conditions, Angela Merkel's Early Life, Glenn Copeland Documentary

On Día de los Muertos, poet, writer, and musician Melissa Lozada-Oliva joins us to talk her new book, Dreaming of You: A Novel in Verse. The novel follows a Latinx poet, working through loneliness and heartache, as she decides one day to bring Tejano pop star Selena Quintanilla-Pérez back to life. Lozada-Oliva's writing interrogates themes of Latinidad and womanhood, as well as fandom and obsession as her young poet tries to resurrect the iconic star.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Claire Cronin – “Feel This”

Claire Cronin is releasing her new album, Bloodless, next week. She’s shared the title track and “No Forcefield” from it already, and today she’s back with one more single, “Feel This,” a sparse and haunting lull that Cronin describes as “the most vulnerable song on the record.”. “It’s about longing...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Album Of The Week: Snail Mail Valentine

“Doesn’t obsession just become me?” Lindsey Jordan asks about halfway through her new album. The bittersweet truth is she’s right. Passion and heartbreak have been the great themes of Jordan’s brief, brilliant discography as Snail Mail. On her potential-laden 2016 EP Habit, released by Priests’ Sister Polygon label — and even more so on her promise-fulfilling 2018 debut album Lush for indie-rock standard-bearers Matador Records — Jordan often sang about the kind of youthful fixation that makes another person feel like God and breaking up with them feel like the end of the world. She made both of those records as a teenager, and they burned with an intensity of feeling often associated with young adulthood, her husky alto spinning melancholy melodies over prodigious guitar playing informed by a long continuum of underground favorites. “I’ll never love anyone else!” she proclaimed on “Pristine,” evoking sentiments familiar to anyone who has ever grieved an adolescent romance.
MUSIC
