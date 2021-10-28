CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Soy-Glazed King Mushrooms

chatelaine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA salty-sweet garlic and honey soy sauce glaze pairs perfectly with meaty king mushrooms,...

www.chatelaine.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

The 1 Thing to Brush on Turkey to Make It Ultra Crispy and Golden Brown

Everyone wants a perfectly golden-brown turkey with crisp skin, but what's the trick? I asked a Turkey Talk expert at Butterball, who said America has got to stop basting and glazing. I know this goes against everything generations before you may have said, but basting the bird just cools down the oven and makes the turkey take longer to reach the right temperature.
FOOD & DRINKS
thecountrycook.net

Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad

This Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad is a classic favorite to put on a sandwich or on crackers! Made with simple and humble ingredients. When it comes to salads, dips or spreads you really can't go wrong with the classics. This Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad has been a recipe that my family has been making for decades. It is one of the most simple recipes that you can make and it's so good! We like to serve it on white bread or with various crackers or in biscuits. People will feel so nostalgic when you make this to serve at lunch, brunch or just because. If you are in the mood for a recipe that will take you back to your childhood, then you need to make my Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad recipe.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mushroom#Soy#Glaze#Fungi#Food Drink
Best Life

If You Notice This On an Avocado, Don't Eat It, Experts Say

There are few better feelings in the kitchen than when you slice an avocado open to find a ripe, green specimen. Conversely, when you cut one open only to discover that the fruit is already past its prime, the disappointment is all too real. But experts say there's an even more important reason not to pick the wrong avocados: when they ultimately go rancid, they can be downright dangerous for your health. Read on to learn how to spot a spoiled avocado to slash your risk of a problem.
FOOD & DRINKS
New York Post

I went dumpster diving at my local Whole Foods and found $1,000 worth of fresh baked goods, produce

A self-proclaimed “dumpster diver” has shown off her massive food haul after nabbing $1,000 worth of fancy food for free. The woman, who goes by the name Dumpster Diving Freegan on TikTok, rummaged through bins at her local Whole Foods store and found a range of bakery items, a case of baby food, and even loo roll which the store was throwing out.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
recipes.net

Smothered Cabbage Recipe

Easy and hearty, this smothered cabbage dish is made with ham hock, pork shank, and cabbage, for a delicious bite perfect for everyday lunch. Combine water, ham hock, and pork shank in a large pot. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for about 2 hours until meat is cooked through. Drain and set meat aside to cool to room temperature, about 20 minutes.
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Shepherd’s Pie

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This deliciously simple Shepherd’s Pie, aka Cottage Pie, is a comforting classic casserole of Britain and Ireland done American-style. It is so quick and easy to assemble a mixture of cooked meat and vegetables that’s been simmered in a savory stew, topped with creamy mashed potatoes, and baked until golden brown–it’s a hearty one-dish dinner when you’re in the mood for a meat and potatoes kind of meal.
RECIPES
The Daily Meal

Prep School: Why You Need to Dry Brine Your Turkey and Chicken

If you’ ve ever sought out how to cook a Thanksgiving turkey or weeknight roast chicken, odds are you’ ve heard the phrase brining. Today, because Thanksgiving is rearing its lovely head, we’ ll limit our discussion of the topic to turkey and its fellow winged beast, chicken. And Other Thanksgiving Questions, Answered.
RECIPES
thevoiceoflakewood.com

Blended Mushroom-Wine Soup

This one brings sophistication to a new level. Prepare your taste buds!. In a medium-sized pot, heat oil. Sauté onion and garlic until fragrant, about 3 minutes. Remove stems and gills from portobello and cremini mushrooms and slice. Slice button mushrooms. Add all mushrooms to the pot and stir. Sauté over low heat for 10 minutes.
RECIPES
happeningsmagazinepa.com

Kielbasa, Cabbage and Potato Soup

In a large pot, heat oil over low heat. Add onion, cabbage, potatoes, water, broth, bay leaf, thyme, paprika and salt. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer, partially covered, stirring occasionally, until the cabbage and potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes. Meanwhile, put a little oil in a large nonstick frying pan over moderate heat. Add kielbasa and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove the kielbasa from the pan and add to the soup. Remove the bay leaf. Makes 4 servings.
RECIPES
Newport News-Times

Glazed Doughnuts

Homemade doughnuts are a bit of a project, but they’re less work than you might think, and the result is a truly great, hot, crisp doughnut. Once you’ve mastered this basic recipe for a fluffy, yeasted doughnut, you can do pretty much anything you like in terms of glazes, toppings and fillings.
RECIPES
allpointbulletin.com

Shaggy mane mushrooms

Recent rains have encouraged the growth of different types of mushrooms. Here a trio of Shaggy manes, also known as Lawyer’s wig, has popped up in the woods off APA Road. They usually appear in clusters or “fairy rings.” This mushroom is unusual in that it will turn black and dissolve itself in hours after being picked or depositing spores.
AGRICULTURE
ABC 4

Creamy Mushroom Parmesan Soup

(Good Things Utah) – It’s soup season. This is a rich and decadent soup that is easy to make vegetarian. It is perfect for a cold day. It uses any variety of mushrooms making it great for mushroom lovers. Instructions. 1.5 lb Variety of mushrooms, sliced. 1 each Onion, chopped.
RECIPES
Food & Wine

Banana Sheet Cake with Walnut Streusel and Rum Glaze

Preheat oven to 350°F. Place butter in bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, or place in a large bowl and use an electric mixer. Beat butter on medium speed until creamy, then gradually beat in granulated sugar and brown sugar until thoroughly combined, 1 to 2 minutes, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as needed. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating just until blended after each addition, scraping down sides and bottom of bowl between additions. Add mashed bananas and vanilla, and beat on low speed just until combined.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy