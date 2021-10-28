15 Delicious Soups You've Never Heard Of

The Great Depression required home cooks to be crafty and creative with their recipes. With many ingredients scarce or too costly, these culinary geniuses had to find alternatives for eggs, butter, heavy cream, and other foods we consider staples today. Unusual choices like mayonnaise, vinegar, and baking soda, or even canned tomato soup were swapped in to create rich and delicious baked goods. But even after the Great Depression ended and cooks found their pantries full again, many of these recipes stuck around as family favorites. Try making one of our Depression-era dessert recipes to see just how tasty budget-friendly baking can be.

RECIPES ・ 5 DAYS AGO