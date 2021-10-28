15 Delicious Soups You've Never Heard Of

You already know breakfast is important. But this is especially true for people with diabetes. A balanced breakfast will power you through the first part of your day, break the overnight fasting, and keep your blood sugar stable. When choosing a morning meal, the American Diabetes Association advises that you opt for complex carbs (like fruit and whole grains) for fiber, and stick to heart-healthy amounts of saturated fat and sodium. Focusing on this nutritional criteria, our list of delicious diabetes-friendly breakfast ideas includes overnight oats, smoothies, muffins, eggs, toast, and more.
