Photo courtesy of Eli Christopher. First off, relax. While it’s unquestionably dense, Dune is not nearly as daunting or complicated as it seems. While there’s a comic irony to the fact that many people have dubbed this most recent film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s monumental science-fiction epic as “the new Star Wars,” in that the original 1965 novel is perhaps the most influential piece of media, film or otherwise, in inspiring George Lucas to create his iconic cinematic staple, there’s almost a thicker irony in that having had the original Star Wars films and even blockbuster series like Game of Thrones come before Denis Villeneuve’s latest spectacle will likely make some of the more fantastical elements of Herbert’s work more palatable to a mainstream audience. To catch you up as quickly and in as grossly referential a way as possible…

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO