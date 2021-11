Crutches, braces, tape and more are just another accessory for athletes. These seem like odd accessories, however, they are very common to spot with an athlete at some point in their career. These accessories are a matter of when you will get them, not if you will. Injuries are inevitable as an athlete, the higher the competitive level the more likely you will get injured. The questions are when and how badly?

