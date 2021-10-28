CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Tunisia closes 3 opposition broadcasters in license dispute

By BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s independent media regulator says it has shut down three broadcasters that were critical of the country’s president, who dissolved parliament and seized sweeping powers in the summer.

In a statement Wednesday, the regulator HAICA said the two TV stations and one radio station had operated “illegally” without a license for years, despite multiple calls to adhere to broadcasting licensing laws.

HAICA board member Hichem Senoussi confirmed to the Associated Press that the offices of Nessma TV and Al Quran al Karim radio were sealed Wednesday and their equipment seized with the help of police. Video showed dozens of police vans leaving Nessma TV’s offices.

According to Senoussi, the stations’ management had long ignored the licensing law because they allegedly enjoyed political patronage from the parties in power, namely Ennahdha and Qalb Tounes.

Zitouna TV, which was shut down earlier in the month, also had ties to Tunisia’s moderate Islamist party Ennahdha. In July, Tunisian President Kais Saied dismissed his government, froze parliament, suspended political immunity for MPs and assumed extensive powers in what constitutional lawyers and opponents have called a coup.

Senoussi denied any political pressure behind HAICA’s decision and said that it had no connection to Saied’s agenda.

“Personally, I wish that (the closure of the stations) had not taken place” Senoussi said.

All three stations have been critical of Saied and the measures he took in July. Since Saied’s consolidation of power, his critics have said he is undermining press freedoms and rights in Tunisia and have pointed to democratic backsliding. On July 26, Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera’s Tunis offices were also stormed by law enforcement.

Nessma TV is owned by business mogul Nabil Karoui, the leader of Qalb Tounes who lost to Kais Saied in the 2019 presidential elections. Prosecuted in money laundering and tax evasion cases, Karoui is currently facing trial in Algeria for entering the country illegally.

At a press conference late Wednesday Nessma TV lawyer Nazih Al Suwiay said the channel had submitted all the documents and taken all the necessary procedures requested by HAICA.

Al Quran al Karim radio is owned by Said Jaziri, a lawmaker for the salafist Islamist party Errahma. Wednesday’s HAICA statement said that “(the station) was promoting hate speech to incite violence and hatred.”

While noting that two stations closed Wednesday were operating outside the standard framework and that it is “important to apply the law,” the president of Tunisia’s journalists’ association, Mohamed Yassine Jelassi told the AP that their closure “is not the solution.”

___

Associated Press reporter Francesca Ebel in Tunis, Tunisia contributed

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Tunisia president promises 'dialogue' over political system

TUNIS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Tunisia's president said on Tuesday he would launch a "national dialogue" on changing electoral law and the political system, but gave no detail on how he would allay international concerns about his seizure of near total power. President Kais Saied assumed executive authority in July...
WORLD
Reuters

Tunisia says president to announce more steps that will reassure its partners

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia’s foreign minister told the United States on Wednesday that President Kais Saied would take more steps to reassure its international partners after he seized near total control of the country in July. During a meeting with State Department official Yael Lempert, Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi stressed...
WORLD
Sourcing Journal

From the Factory Floor: Tunisia’s Forum Groupe

Less than 20 miles from the airport in the Southeast Tunisian seaside resort town of Monastir, the Forum Groupe factory specializes in swimwear in a facility mostly spread over one floor, except for the second-level administrative offices. That is where you’ll find Forum Groupe CEO Lamberto Poli, who remains upbeat about production despite the challenges of the past 18 months. Though Tunisia is one of Africa’s worst-hit Covid countries, and embroiled in political uncertainty since President Kais Saied dissolved parliament and dismissed the prime minister in July, the flow of goods continues unabated, he said. On Oct. 11, the country appointed its...
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

Tunisia dismantles Islamic State cell planning attack

TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisian forces dismantled a cell linked to Islamic State in the southern city of Tataouine that was planning to attack security and military forces, the interior ministry said on Friday. Six years ago an Islamic State militant shot dead 39 foreigners on a beach in Sousse, triggering...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nabil Karoui
Person
Kais Saied
The Associated Press

Tunisia says tunnel found near French ambassador’s residence

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — An anti-terrorism raid in Tunisia uncovered a tunnel being dug in the vicinity of the French ambassador’s residence from a house frequented by a known extremist, the Interior Ministry said Wednesday. The ministry’s statement did not indicate the tunnel’s purpose or whether the ambassador’s residence was...
WORLD
The Independent

Ethiopia's PM defiant as rebel Tigray forces make advances

Ethiopia’s prime minister has called on his supporters to redouble their efforts in the country's civil war, as rebel forces claimed to have seized key cities that control a major highway toward the capital.A move on the capital, Addis Ababa would signal a new phase in the war that has killed thousands of people since fighting broke out almost a year ago between Ethiopian government troops and Tigray forces in the country's northern region.The prime minister’s spokeswoman, Billene Seyoum, did not immediately respond to a question Monday about the government leader’s current whereabouts or travel plans.Prime Minister Abiy...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ethiopia tried to limit rare UN report on Tigray war abuses

The findings of the only human rights investigation allowed in Ethiopia’s blockaded Tigray region will be released Wednesday, a year after war began there. But people with knowledge of the probe say it has been limited by authorities who recently expelled a U.N. staffer helping to lead it.And yet, with groups such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International barred from Tigray, along with foreign media, the report may be the world's only official source of information on atrocities in the war, which began in November 2020 after a political falling-out between the Tigray forces that long dominated the...
POLITICS
AFP

Sudan mediators hit 'hurdles' after coup

Just over a week after Sudan's top general locked up political leaders and seized power sparking mass protests and a deadly crackdown, mediators are seeking to restore the transition to civilian rule. - 'Burnt' - It triggered nationwide mass protests against the military -- demonstrations met by a deadly crackdown by security forces, resulting in at least a dozen people killed and scores wounded.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadcasting#Hate Speech#Ap#Nessma Tv#Zitouna Tv#Islamist#Tunisian#Qatari#Al Jazeera
Travel Weekly

Tunisia reverts to PCR tests for international arrivals

Tunisia has reverted to making PCR tests for international arrivals mandatory “due to the worrying Covid-19 spikes in many countries”. The Tunisian Ministry of Public Health announced that the requirement will be in place from Wednesday, October 27, for all travellers arriving into the country and applicable to both vaccinated and non-vaccinated people.
WORLD
AFP

Sudan's ousted PM says solution hinges on return of govt: ministry

Sudan's ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said Monday the reinstatement of his government, dissolved in a military coup, could pave the way to a solution in the country, the information ministry said. He added that "the release of the cabinet ministers and the full reinstatement of the government could pave the way to a solution," the ministry said.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Tunisia
Telegraph

Royal Marines force US troops to surrender just days into training exercise

Royal Marines have forced US troops to surrender just days into a training exercise after eliminating almost the entire unit. The British commandos “dominated” US forces during a training exercise in California, using a new battle structure. The Telegraph understands the US forces asked for a “reset” half way into...
MILITARY
hngn.com

Vladimir Putin Defends Joe Biden's Decision To Withdraw US Troops From Afghanistan as Russia Ponders on Removing Taliban From Terrorist List

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Joe Biden was correct in withdrawing American soldiers from Afghanistan, but he criticized the "mess" that was left behind. Following the Taliban's takeover of power and the expulsion of most Western diplomats from Kabul, Moscow has been attempting to strengthen its influence in Afghanistan.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Myanmar army retaliates, destroys hundreds of houses in Chin

On Friday, the Myanmar army blasted a restive western town, damaging hundreds of houses as part of a broader campaign on communities defying the military coup. Thantlang, in western Chin State, was shelled after a clash with a local self-defense unit. According to a local monitoring group, the Southeast Asian...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

636K+
Followers
340K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy