Bella Hadid Has Found So Much ‘Joy’ In Her Life Being an Aunt to Gigi’s Daughter Khai

By Elisabeth McGowan
Life and Style Weekly
 5 days ago
Up the Auntie! Bella Hadid loves her baby niece, Gigi Hadid’s daughter, Khai, so much that she “wants to wake up early and be there” for her.

“I never knew that I could have this much joy in my life,” Bella, 25, said in a Wednesday, October 27, E! News Daily Pop segment. “She’s the biggest gift. Our family has changed in the best way for the better.” The supermodel then joked about how she could spend time with Khai all the time, asking, “Are there any full-time aunties out there?”

The supermodel’s sister, Gigi, 26, welcomed her child last year with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik. And it seems she loves how Bella cares for her 13-month-old daughter.

Gigi gave her “baby sister” a sweet shout-out in an Instagram birthday tribute post on October 9. “We celebrate you today and every day @bellahadid,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum wrote. “She’s my baby sister but also a firecracker of a spiritual body guard and a forever protector as an auntie.”

Along with the caption was a sweet snap of Bella holding Khai. Gigi and Zayn, 28, prefer to keep their daughter’s face out of the limelight, so Bella and Khai have their backs turned toward the camera. Bella wore cozy shorts and a long-sleeved shirt, complemented with simple pig tails, while Khai was dressed in matching floral pants and a shirt along with pink sneakers.

Gigi added, “I have so much pride watching you take ownership of your growth and fulfillment, and I know everything that you have created for yourself will bring you the year of joy and light you deserve. I love you more every sun-lap.” The next photo in the post included a feast fit for a birthday queen, with a centerpiece of pink roses.

The sisters sometimes take Khai out on the town. In April, the two Los Angeles natives were seen strolling through New York City with baby Khai. The women wore masks as they enjoyed in the springtime weather. However, Gigi discussed her preference for the countryside as a new mother, according to Vogue. She gave birth to Khai in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, in September 2020, revealing that she “always wants to be here full-time.” She also mentioned she “loves the city, but this is where I’m happiest.”

