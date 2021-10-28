Wild leading scorer Zuccarello, Pitlick in COVID protocol

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
The Chicago Blackhawks were dealt a tough blow yesterday. Chicago announced that Ryan Carpenter, Erik Gustafsson and Patrick Kane had all been placed on the COVID-19 list. While they received some good news on Sunday, they also received some bad news. Carpenter and Gustafsson have both been removed from the...
The Chicago Bears were absolutely destroyed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past weekend and things continue to get worse. Not only does the team continue to set up Justin Fields for failure, he's now been sacked the most times of any quarterback in the NFL this season. He's been...
Oct 19: Wheeler has tested positive and is experiencing some symptoms according to team reporter Mitchell Clinton, meaning he is out indefinitely and will miss at least ten days. The rest of the team tested negative today. Oct 18: The Winnipeg Jets had Blake Wheeler for Saturday night’s game against...
Good news for the Kraken: Veteran forward Calle Jarnkrok has been activated from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list. He is eligible to rejoin the team for Thursday's practice at Kraken Community Iceplex and play in Saturday's historic home opener at Climate Pledge Arena. Jarnkrok was impressive during preseason games, logging...
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — As if Mark Fox didn't face enough challenges coming off a losing season during the pandemic, California lost leading scorer Matt Bradley when he transferred to San Diego State. Still, Fox is focused on the players he does have and looks forward to finally having the...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Sioux Falls Jefferson is 4-4 this season. The Cavs are scoring nearly 35 points per game in their four victories this season, thanks in large part to the dynamic duo of Taylen Ashley and Griffin Wilde.
Sophomore guard Isaiah Wong was selected to the Preseason All-ACC first team, as announced live on the ACC Network Tuesday. Wong paced the Hurricanes last season with 17.1 points per game, while adding averages of 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game. The third-year sophomore finished fifth in preseason voting with 37 points, earning 12 more points than Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe, who was the first selection on the Second Team.
Here are the three biggest takeaways from the Penguins' Thursday practice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. They are scheduled to practice here again on Friday before hosting Toronto on Saturday. 1. Carter and Jarry enter COVID protocol. Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan announced that forward Jeff Carter tested positive for...
Bettman spoke to then Blackhawks Quenneville on Thursday. He said, “Suffice it to say that whatever conversations I had with Joel, Joel ultimately concluded that the most sensible course of action for him was to resign.”
ATHENS — Georgia basketball will be without its leading returning scorer this season after power forward P.J. Horne suffered a knee injury in practice, according to Coach Tom Crean. Crean, whose Bulldogs were picked last in the SEC preseason picks, announced the news on his Twitter account on Wednesday morning.
The Minnesota Wild will be without two of their top eight forwards as the team heads into Seattle for an inaugural matchup with the expansion Kraken on Thursday. Mats Zuccarello, who is the Wild’s leading scorer through six games, and Rem Pitlick are both in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocal, according to a team media release.
Rem Pitlick was “freaking out” in the penalty box Tuesday night at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The 24-year-old Wild winger knew he wasn’t exactly making a good first impression. His hooking minor midway through the game came after coach Dean Evason held a team meeting that focused on staying out...
On Tuesday night, the Minnesota Wild had a short memory and bounced back quickly with a win over the Vancouver Canucks. Following their loss to the Nashville Predators on Sunday evening, it was clear they had some things to fix. They didn’t eliminate the problems, but they made strong steps in the right direction.
Tyler Herro scored 30 points (12-28 Fg, 3-12 3Pt, 3-3 Ft) and 10 rebounds across 41 minutes in the Heat's 102-91 OT loss to the Pacers on Saturday night in Indianapolis. Herro looks a like a much different player than the one we saw at the end of last season for Miami. And to think he only shot 25% from three-point range on 12 attempts on Saturday night. Guess there is room for improvement.....Next up for the Heat is a home matchup against the Magic on Monday night.
MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Wild is in Vancouver to face the Canucks Tuesday night, but at least three coaches are not on the trip. According to Michael Russo with The Athletic, two coaches and a video assistant are in COVID-19 protocols. They include assistant coach Darby Hendrickson, goaltender coach Freddy Chabot and T.J. Jindra. So far, no players have been impacted as everybody was on the ice Tuesday for morning skate ahead of facing the Canucks.
