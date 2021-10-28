Wild leading scorer Zuccarello, Pitlick in COVID protocol

Tyler Herro scored 30 points (12-28 Fg, 3-12 3Pt, 3-3 Ft) and 10 rebounds across 41 minutes in the Heat's 102-91 OT loss to the Pacers on Saturday night in Indianapolis. Herro looks a like a much different player than the one we saw at the end of last season for Miami. And to think he only shot 25% from three-point range on 12 attempts on Saturday night. Guess there is room for improvement.....Next up for the Heat is a home matchup against the Magic on Monday night.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO