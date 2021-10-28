Chiefs aim to get on track as Giants visit Arrowhead Stadium

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
The Kansas City Chiefs season has been rocky, to say the least. They don’t look like the same team we’ve seen go to back-to-back Super Bowls. Instead, they look pedestrian. Charles Woodson, legendary NFL safety, shared his thoughts on Patrick Mahomes and the franchise’s 2021 season outlook on Sunday. According...
In less than a week, football fans will get to see one of the best games of the season as the Green Bay Packers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will travel to Kansas City for a massive showdown against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. While the Chiefs have struggled this season, they opened as the betting favorite.
Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has apologized after he came under fire for a TikTok he recorded during Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team. Jackson, 21, issued a statement on Twitter apologizing after he posted a video of himself dancing on what appeared...
On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade involving outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in return for Ingram. Ingram requested a trade last week due to a lack of playing time in...
Referees called a phantom facemask against the Giants on the Kansas City Chiefs game-winning drive, potentially costing New York the game. The Chiefs managed to just squeak by the Giants on Monday Night Football, 20-17. They can thank the referees for an assist. On the game-winning field goal drive with...
The New York Football Giants are crawling through what has been a miserable season up to this point. On Sunday, the 3-3 Carolina Panthers come into town to take on the G-Men. Despite the Giants struggles, they have a chance to get a victory against a Panthers team coming off of three straight losses. To get ready for this matchup, let’s kick it back to 2010, where the Giants opened up MetLife Stadium against the Panthers on opening weekend.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — one of the NFL’s most dynamic players — got banged up in Sunday’s loss at the Titans. Want more Giants coverage? Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text directly with reporters. But it looks like he’ll be OK to play next Monday...
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Notes and statistics from the Giants' 25-3 victory against the Carolina Panthers in MetLife Stadium:. *The Giants improved their record this season to 2-5 overall and 1-3 at home. They next play on Monday night, Nov. 1, against the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium.
The Chiefs have dominated the AFC the past few years, though at 3-4 they’re facing an uphill challenge to make the playoffs this season. But when it comes to facing the Giants, the Chiefs have been the ones dominated. They have lost 11 of the 14 matchups heading into Monday night’s game at Arrowhead Stadium. The only three wins by Kansas City have come at home: 38-17 in 1983, 20-17 in overtime in 1995, and 31-7 in 2013.
While the Kansas City Chiefs offense remains one of the top offensive units in the league, they’ve sputtered in recent weeks. There are lots of levels to the Chiefs’ struggles on offense, but one glaring one has been the team’s inability to execute against Cover 2 defensive looks. As of Week 7, Patrick Mahomes had faced two-high coverage more than any quarterback in the league this season. There’s a reason that opponents are running that coverage at such a high rate against Kansas City.
Matt Bollig was not sure if he’d be able to play football again. A weight room injury in 2012 paralyzed him when he was a junior quarterback at Ottawa University. But nearly nine years after the injury, Bollig was at Arrowhead Stadium, a quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs team for the USA Wheelchair Football League (USAWFL).
Monday Night Football has been good to the Chiefs. Since the prime-time show started in 1970, the Chiefs have amassed a 30-19 record for a .612 winning percentage in that weekly slot. That’s second-best among AFC teams (the Steelers lead the way at .653). The Chiefs played in the second-ever...
When Evan Engram wasn’t on the field during the start of Giants practice on Wednesday, Twitter was aflutter with speculation that it meant he was on the verge of being traded. That noise was spurred by an ESPN report that there was some interest in the Giants tight end around the league ahead of the Nov. 2 trade deadline.
Monday night will allow for many favorable player matchups on each side between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Giants. But as we saw last week for Kansas City, those advantages that look opportunistic on paper do not always come to fruition when the game commences. Either way, there are going to be plenty of opportunities for struggling units on the Chiefs team to get going.
The New York Giants and Jets play in one of the NFL’s more high-end stadiums. After all, MetLife Stadium only opened in 2010 and cost $1.6 billion to build. That’s $1.9 billion based on 2020’s currency values. The stadium is set to host prestigious events well into the future such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final. With that being said, Giants safety Logan Ryan still has a problem with it: the turf.
The Giants were able to pull this fan base out from the abyss with a blowout win against Carolina last Sunday. Following that victory, the Giants face a daunting task as they head into the back to back AFC Champions home field in Kansas City. The Chiefs are 10 point favorites in this game, making the Giants heavy underdogs. If the Giants want to reignite the fire in this season, an upset win in Arrowhead would certainly accomplish that goal. The Giants need to look no farther than their 1992 matchup with the Chiefs for motivation.
